The Renault Scenic is coming back to Europe as an EV for the upcoming E-Tech model. These spy shots provide our first look at the model's development.

Renault's engineering team covers this exterior with a camouflage wrap and uses blocky panels to distort the body's appearance even more. The Scenic E-Tech has a smooth nose with a trapezoidal inlet in the lower portion of the vehicle's face. The headlights are skinny and border the hood.

In profile, the Scenic E-Tech shows off its short overhangs at both ends. The C-pillar is angled, which prevents the rear from looking too boxy. A spoiler hangs over the back window.

The heavy camouflage hides a lot of details at the back. The taillights are barely visible.

The photos don't give us a good look into the cabin.

The Scenic E-Tech's styling is reminiscent of the 2022 Renault Scenic Vision concept (gallery below). The show car has sharper creases than what's visible on the vehicle in these spy shots. Whereas previous Scenic models fit into Europe's MPV segment, the concept looked more like a crossover.

The concept used the 215-horsepower electric motor from the Megane E-Tech and had a 40-kilowatt-hour battery. In addition, there was a 16-kW hydrogen fuel cell below the floor for charging the drive battery.

At the time, Renault said a production version of the Scenic Vision concept was coming in 2024. It would ride on the CMF-EV platform and likely lose the hydrogen range extender. All signs point to that vehicle being what we are seeing in these new spy shots.

Renault discontinued the Scenic in 2022 after the model suffered from falling sales. Also, Europe's MPV segment was losing popularity while crossovers became more fashionable.

Renault introduced the Scenic nameplate in 1996. The first-gen model proved successful with more than 2.8 million deliveries during the production run. The company even made the quirky-looking Scenic RX4 with a lifted suspension and additional body cladding.