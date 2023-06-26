The latest spy shots of the Audi RS6 E-Tron electric performance sedan show it testing with cameras on the A-pillars instead of mirrors. Putting them on a development vehicle suggests the brand might offer this tech on the car's production version.

Beyond these camera stalks, this looks like examples of the RS6 E-Tron in previous spy shots. The nose features a trapezoidal opening in the lower fascia and vertical air curtains on the outer edges. Split headlights put the running lights on the tip of the hood. In general, the car's front end is quite smooth.

Gallery: Audi RS6 E-Tron With Camera Mirrors Spy Photos

16 Photos

This RS6 E-Tron rides on dark five-spoke wheels with Y-shaped sections between each one. The brake calipers are red. The roofline flows smoothly from the windshield to the tail, which has a subtle spoiler.

The rear continues the theme of featuring simple, smooth styling. Horizontally-oriented taillights are partially visible in these images. It appears there might be a diffuser along the lower edge.

We don't yet have powertrain details about the RS6 E-tron. We can use the A6 E-Tron as a guide to what to expect. It has a total of 470 horsepower and 590 pound-feet and has predicted acceleration to 62 miles per hour in less than four seconds. Judging by other RS models, we'd expect this one to be more powerful and quicker than the base vehicle.

The A6 E-Tron concept has a 100-kilowatt-hour battery. Audi estimates it can go 435 miles on a charge. More powerful motors might sacrifice some of that range if the company doesn't fit a higher-capacity battery.

All A6 E-Tron variants, including the RS6, ride on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. These underpinnings will also be underneath the Q6 E-Tron and Porsche Macan EV.

The standard A6 E-Tron arrives for 2024, and the production version might premiere before the end of the year. The Avant electric wagon joins the range about a year after the four-door. Generally, the RS variants arrive after the mainstream models.

Check out the A6 E-Tron concept: