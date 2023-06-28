There are all kinds of commonalities between the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator. The SUV already debuted its facelifted look for 2024, and the pickup truck will follow suit. The changes are minor, but as we see in this new group of spy shots, Jeep isn't keen to keep it a secret as there isn't even a teeny bit of camouflage visible anywhere.

That goes for the interior, too. Previous Gladiator spy shots fully revealed the exterior but covers over the dash and center touchscreen kept changes hidden. We aren't treated to an up-close look here, but a glimpse through the passenger window of this white Jeep shows us all we need to know. That's definitely a larger screen, and we don't see climate vents next to it.

If the Gladiator does get the 2024 Wrangler's interior upgrade, you can expect a new 12.3-inch center screen. To make room on the existing dash, the iconic round climate vents on either side are removed. New rectangular vents are positioned immediately below the screen, but the center stack of tactile controls remains the same. Ditto for the center console, but minor trim changes on the passenger side of the dash and driver instrument cluster bring some rectangular symmetry to the entire panel. It's not all straight lines, however. Round climate vents still live at the corners.

Accompanying visual changes should be tech upgrades, namely the latest Uconnect 5 software. It would make sense for Jeep to add the Trails Offroad guide found on the Wrangler as well, and while we're talking about unseen upgrades, the 2024 Gladiator could share the Wrangler's upgraded Dana 44 HD Full Float rear axle on Rubicon trims.

Upgrades that we can see are in plain sight. To refresh your memory, the 2024 Wrangler gained a tweaked seven-bar grille that's a bit smaller. It creates a smallish gap to the front bumper that's ever-so-slightly different with fresh body lines in the middle, and new turn signal lenses live in the fenders. The changes are small but noticeable, including fresh taillights at the rear.

This is the second time we've seen a refreshed Gladiator unabashedly showing its face in public, so we suspect an official debut will happen soon. That could be in a couple of months or perhaps just weeks away.