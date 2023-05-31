Another airbag-related automotive recall is among us, this time from Toyota. Specifically, the automaker is recalling approximately 96,000 Corolla Cross models from 2022 and 2023 sold in North America for a possible issue with passenger-side airbag deployment.

According to Toyota, there isn't an issue with the actual airbag. Instead, there could be a problem with the section of dash where the passenger airbag is contained. In an email to Motor1.com, a Toyota spokesperson explained that a perforation in the panel that opens during airbag deployment may not be present in some models. Per the spokesperson, this was the result of "incorrectly followed production work instructions in the instrument panel milling process at a certain supplier." The lack of perforation could lead to the airbag not deploying correctly in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

As a result, affected vehicles don't meet federally mandated crash requirements. Furthermore, Toyota recommends that nobody sit in the front passenger seat of affected models until an inspection is performed and parts are replaced, if necessary. When asked about any known instances of improper airbag deployment or resulting injuries, Toyota declined to comment.

Corolla Cross models from 2022 and 2023 with standard combustion engines are subject to recall; hybrids aren't included. Upon inspection, if a problem is found Toyota will replace the instrument panel. The automaker will begin owner notification in July, but anyone with questions can contact Toyota's Brand Engagement Center at 800-331-4331.

This is the latest airbag concern in a string of airbag-related recalls affecting numerous automakers. Earlier in May, General Motors recalled almost a million SUVs for potentially defective inflators that could explode. Just prior to that, Ford recalled 231,000 old Rangers to fix airbag inflators replaced from a previous recall. Jumping back to April, VW also recommended no front-seat passengers in Atlas models due to potentially defective wiring that could prevent airbag deployment. And yes, the Takata scandal still plagues millions of vehicles, with companies like BMW and Honda issuing do-not-drive orders this year alone.