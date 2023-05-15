Airbag sagas continue for automakers, but this time it's not related to the Takata failure that resulted in the largest recall in automotive history. General Motors is recalling just under one million SUVs from Buick, Chevrolet, and GMC for airbag inflators made by a Tennessee-based company that could rupture, and more recalls from other automakers may follow.

With regards to General Motors, the GMC Acadia, Buick Enclave, and Chevrolet Traverse from 2014-2017 are the subject of the latest recall. Specifically, there are 994,763 vehicles all total, including 244,304 Buicks, 293,143 GMCs, and 457,316 Chevrolets. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) campaign number 23V334000, these vehicles may contain an airbag inflator that could rupture in the event of a collision hard enough to deploy the airbags. This could send potentially deadly shrapnel flying through the interior, leading to injury or death.

At this time, the recall points to inflators for driver-side airbags only. General Motors is still investigating the situation; the automaker is aware of three possible inflator ruptures, all occurring in Chevrolet Traverse vehicles. The exact cause of the inflator failure is still unknown. GM began dealer notification of the recall on May 10. The fix will be to replace the airbag inflator, and vehicle owners will be notified when the remedy is available.

The recall identifies ARC Automotive Inc. as the manufacturer of the airbag inflators. The Associated Press states the NHTSA wants the company to issue a massive recall, citing seven injuries and two deaths caused by ruptured ARC inflators. The findings were the result of an eight-year investigation conducted by the NHTSA, showing injuries occurring in Chevrolet, Kia, Chrysler, Hyundai, and Volkswagen vehicles. Furthermore, the investigation also found driver and passenger airbag inflators from ARC could be defective. Thus far, the company has denied the NHTSA's claim of defects, according to the Associated Press.

Should a broad recall of ARC airbag inflators take place, it would affect numerous brands beyond those within GM. Motor1.com has contacted automakers regarding this situation. We will provide an update as new information becomes available.