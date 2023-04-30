The 2023 Honda Accord has been given the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) rating by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The midsize sedan performed exceptionally well in six out of seven evaluated categories, including the new nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention test.

A vehicle must receive "Good" ratings in all crashworthiness assessments, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, revised side test, and the original moderate overlap front tests, in order to be eligible for the 2023 TSP+ award. "Advanced" or "Superior" rating is also required in both nighttime and daytime pedestrian tests.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Accord First Drive Review

13 Photos

Of note, the redesigned Honda Accord earned a good rating in the IIHS's updated side test, which now sees a heavier striking barrier hit the test vehicle at a higher speed. Moreover, all Accord trims also now come with good-rated LED reflector headlights – another requirement to earn the highest accolade.

The 2023 Honda Accord's standard front crash prevention system earned a superior rating from the IIHS in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian avoidance test, while an advanced rating was given for the test's nighttime counterpart. These contributed to the Accord's superior status in pedestrian safety, making it one of the few vehicles to achieve this rating.

The Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistance systems is arguably the most significant element of the Accord. This set of safety features is standard on every model offered by the automaker and includes the Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), and Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with Pedestrian Detection.

Other Honda models that received the TSP+ rating for 2023 are the CR-V, HR-V, and Odyssey. The Civic Hatchback and Sedan received a TSP rating, except for the new Civic Type R. The 2023 Honda Pilot has yet to be evaluated by the IIHS.