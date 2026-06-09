One Of America's Favorite Sedans Just Hit A Major Milestone

The Breakdown The Honda Accord was first launched in June 1976.

More than 13 million Accords have been built at Honda's Marysville, Ohio factory.

Honda built its one millionth Accord in 1988, and reached 10 million sales in 2004.

The Honda Accord just turned 50 years old, with the company launching the first Accord back in June 1976. Since then, Honda has sold more than 15 million examples here in the United States—and it shows no signs of slowing.

There’s more to the story, though, because Honda has actually built more than 13 million of those Accords right here in the US at Honda’s plant in Marysville, Ohio—and it has been doing so since 1982. Of course, the Accord remains a mid-size sedan mainstay here in the US.

Looking back across all 11 generations, if you had to pick a favorite, which would it be?

Seventh-Gen Honda Accord Photo by: Honda

A Brief History Of Accord

Coupe fans likely know the two-door Accord arrived in 1988, and wagon lovers know the Accord longroof showed up in 1991. Many enthusiasts might lean toward the ninth-gen Accord with its 278-horsepower 3.5-liter V6.

Personally, I think the third-gen Accord was a big hit. I love that it kept the pop-up headlights. You get a simple but comfortable cloth interior, a manual transmission, and double-wishbone suspension front and rear. The third-gen drives wonderfully while still delivering old-school Accord charm.

If you could pick any generation Honda Accord to drive, which one would you choose?

As Honda celebrates the Accord’s 50th birthday, we know the automaker is looking to evolve the styling. Rumor has it the Accord will borrow some design cues from the brand’s 0 Series prototypes. That should help make it more visually interesting.

Third-Gen Honda Accord Photo by: Honda

What do you think?

According to Lance Woelfer, Vice President of Auto Sales at Honda, “Accord will continue to evolve, while staying true to the principles that have defined its success for half a century.” That sounds like they won’t mess with the overall formula, but they are looking to make it a bit more stylish. Fifty years of strong sales suggest that’s a smart move.

Motor1’s Take: Fifty years is an impressive run for any automobile. Honda has delivered a consistently evolving product that continues to meet the demands of midsize sedan shoppers. The 11th-gen could use a slight styling refresh, but otherwise it remains an extremely well-designed, well-built product.

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