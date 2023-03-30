Listen to this article

The BMW 7 Series is a car the company built to feel most at home when it’s on the German Autobahn. It’s large and luxurious, with previous-generation models featuring a big, potent V12 engine in the range-topping trim. A new video captures how easy it was for a fifth-generation 760Li to reach its top speed on the famous highway system.

This BMW 760Li had no trouble breaching triple-digit speeds, as the BMW can reach 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour) with very little drama. The sedan also hits that speed on more than one occasion in the video.

The 760Li sports a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine, an engine that the automaker no longer makes as it transitions to building hybrid and battery-electric vehicles. The engine in the 760Li produces 544 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

That’s quite a bit of power for most cars, and the BMW uses it to offer effortless speed and performance. It takes the large luxury sedan 4.6 seconds to sprint to 62 miles per hour from a standstill, but there isn’t a lot of fanfare as it accelerates. It’s not loud and brash – this is a BMW, after all. That kind of acceleration is quick for any car, but the BMW is living its best life on roads like the Autobahn – speed-limitless, smooth, and with a (mostly) clear left lane.

The video above captured the BMW having to slow for vehicles in the left lane on a few occasions. However, they quickly got out of the way and let the BMW accelerate away.

BMW introduced the seventh-generation 7 Series less than a year ago. Its launch coincided with BMW also revealing the battery-electric i7. It makes nearly as much power as the fifth-generation 760Li, producing 536 hp and 549 lb-ft of torque from its dual-motor setup.

It’s enough power to send the sedan to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, 0.1 seconds quicker than the old V12. However, BMW limits the EV’s top speed to 149 mph, allowing the older V12 to outrun it on the Autobahn.