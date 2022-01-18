Well, we knew this day would come. Twelve petrol-powered cylinders aren’t sustainable in a world careening toward electric vehicles. In June, BMW will produce its last V12 engines ever for a road model. The German automaker will commemorate the occasion with a limited run of 12 special cars for the US market based on the M760i xDrive.

The sedan will stand out from other 7 Series models with its unique V12 rear badge, though BMW will add other touches to differentiate it. The 12 special M760is receive unique 20-inch double-spoke light alloy wheels finished in either Window Grey or Jet Black. Inside, each door sill has a plate that reads “THE FINAL V12.” The plaque is also on the engine. Inside, BMW places a console-mounted commemorative plaque among the Piano Black trim to denote its “1 OF 12” rarity.

Customers will be able to choose from one of over 80 BMW Individual paint colors. They can also pick either black or blue M Sport brake calipers while BMW gives customers access to its BMW Individual Full Merino leather selection for the interior.

Powering the M760i Is BMW’s twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12, which makes 601 horsepower (448 kilowatts). It helps propel the sedan to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.6 seconds, showing how far engine technology has come since BMW’s first V12 engine debuted in 1987. The 5.0-liter fore-bearer, with its single overhead cams, made just 295 hp (220 kW) in the 750i when it arrived.

BMW will approach customers with a long history of V12 7 Series ownership with an invitation to purchase BMW’s final V12 model. The 2022 M760i xDrive sedan will have a starting price of $200,000 (excluding the $995 destination charge). After customers take delivery, BMW will send them a custom-built desk trophy specific to their vehicle. US production begins in June, with deliveries expected to start in July.