It's time for the Super Bowl, and that means it's time for Super Bowl commercials. Being Motor1.com, we're obviously interested in ads from automakers, but we also know that identifying the actual product being advertised in these celebrity-laden spots can be challenging.

With Super Bowl commercial prices reportedly costing over $7 million for a 30-second spot during the game, automakers will certainly be pushing hard to get the most for their investment, and our spotters guide is here to help.



Pickings may be slim for car commercials this year, but that doesn't mean there aren't a few bangers. Take General Motors for instance: The company partnered with Netflix in a dual promotion for both vehicles and the video streaming service.

Along with GM, Kia returns for its 14th Super Bowl commercial. We also have commercials from two brands beneath the Stellantis umbrella, specifically Ram and Jeep. Hyundai and Toyota, two companies often seen during the Super Bowl, are absent this year. BMW and Nissan are also out after having some memorable ads for 2022.

We've collected automaker commercials for Super Bowl 2023 right here, and done the digging to help you idea every car model, celebrity, and in some cases song and brand. Of course we'll have to wait for the actually game to complete the list – check back here for live updates as the Super Bowl spots unfold.

GM: "Why Not An EV?" Starring Will Ferrell And Featuring EVs from Cadillac, Chevy, And GMC

GM is pushing hard toward an electric future, and advertising during the Super Bowl is certainly a way to get some EV exposure. That's what we get in this fast-paced commercial featuring funny man Will Ferrell, parading various EVs through different programs available on Netflix. In addition to partnering with Netflix for the ad, some shows on the streaming platform will feature GM-sourced EVs going forward.

We see the GMC Hummer EV, GMC Sierra EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and the Cadillac Lyriq at various points in the ad, all piloted by Ferrell in various cinematic backdrops. Check our detailed article on this commercial, where we look at every vehicle, all the celebrities, and all the Netflix shows that appear in this 60-second spot.

Kia: "Binky Dad" Starring "The Theme From Rocky" And Featuring The Kia Telluride

It's the nightmare of every mom and dad. You're about to check in at a hotel for a glorious family getaway when you realize the baby's favorite binky isn't there. For those who don't speak parent, binky is a pacifier, and this determined dad will stop at nothing to get it. He jumps into a Kia Telluride and embarks on an adventure to get the binky without delay, capturing the attention of an entire nation in the process.

It's a cheeky commercial for sure, but it's a struggle that just might resonate with parents who've found themselves out and about with a fussy baby. There are no celebrity appearances here – do you need celebs with a cute baby in the mix? But the commercial does end on a cliffhanger that will be resolved with multiple endings posted to TikTok. As soon as those are available, we'll share them here.



And while we can't call any of the actors here "celebrities," per se, composer Bill Conti's "Gonna Fly Now," otherwise known as the Rocky theme song, brings the star power.

Jeep: "Parking Spot" Starring "Get Ready" By Rayelle And Featuring Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe

The goings on with Jeep and the Super Bowl are still a mystery, as the official commercial hasn't dropped yet. That is, we think it hasn't dropped yet.



The video above, featuring a pop tune from Nashville-based music artist Rayelle, appeared without context on Jeep's YouTube channel on February 7 but there's no mention of the game. That alone isn't a smoking gun, but then Jeep shared a bizarre teaser showing a flamingo "audition" tape for a commercial, saying it was an animal that didn't make the cut.

A flamingo certainly wouldn't fit with a pair of snowbound Jeeps looking for a parking spot, but the teaser also calls this would-be audition "Jeep 4xe Big Game." And the video features two 4xe models exclusively, so it could be connected to Jeep's Super Bowl spot. We'll know for sure at the two-minute warning for the first half of the game on Sunday, as that's when the commercial is scheduled to air.

Ram: Featuring The Ram 1500 Rev

Ram also leaves us with a mystery on our hands. According to a Stellantis press release, a 60-second Ram Super Bowl commercial will air at the beginning of the fourth quarter. We've heard nothing else on the matter, but Ram recently announced the name of its forthcoming full-size electric pickup truck: The Ram 1500 Rev. A teaser photo was also released, featured above.

The timing of this announcement falls conveniently close to the Super Bowl. Could this be a teaser for Ram's Big Game commercial?

Stay tuned, as we will update this page with the latest information and any surprise commercials that appear during Super Bowl LVII.