Netflix and General Motors have a deal where the streaming network plans to use more EVs from the automaker's brands in its shows. This includes the models appearing in season four of Love is Blind, season 7 of Queer Eye, and the upcoming comedy series Unstable. To promote the partnership, Will Ferrell stars in the companies' shared Super Bowl commercial and drives electric models through a variety of Netflix programs.

Many of the EVs on display in the Super Bowl ad are not yet on sale but are coming later in 2023 or in early 2024. If you're not familiar with any of the vehicles, here's what they are and the Netflix show from the commercial.

Will Ferrell Takes GMC Sierra EV Denali Through Army Of The Dead

The commercial kicks off with Will Ferrell behind the wheel of the GMC Sierra EV Denali while going through the ruined Las Vegas, Nevada, from the movie Army of the Dead. A horde of zombies surrounds the pickup, and Ferrell explains the partnership between GM and Netflix.

The GMC Sierra EV Denali goes on sale in early 2024 for a starting price of $108,695. However, the Edition 1 model that's launching first is already sold out. The AT4 and Elevation trim levels join the lineup for the 2025 model year.

At introduction, the electric truck makes 754 horsepower (562 kilowatts) and 785 pound-feet (1,064 Newton-meters) of torque from a pair of electric motors. The estimated range is 400 miles (644 kilometers). Plus, the Power Station Pro system offers 10.2 kW of off-board power through 10 outlets. The pickup can tow up to 9,500 pounds (4,309 kilograms).

The Sierra EV Denali's cabin offers tech like a 16.8-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen and an 11.8-inch digital instrument cluster. The model boasts GM's Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system, too.

Chevrolet Blazer EV Becomes Part Of Squid Game

The commercial cuts, and a Chevrolet Blazer EV pulls up to a curb. Ferrell gets in, and one of the masked henchmen from Squid Game is behind the wheel. Sleeping gas then knocks out Ferrell.

The Blazer EV will go on sale in summer 2023. The 2LT and RS trims will be available first with estimated prices of $47,595 and $51,995, respectively. The SS will arrive later in the year for around $65,995. The entry-level 1LT will join the lineup in the first quarter of 2024 for about $44,995. The Police Pursuit Vehicle model for law enforcement will launch in Q1 2014, too.

Specs for the entire Blazer EV range aren't yet available, but the range can be as high as 320 miles (515 kilometers). The range-topping SS model makes 557 hp (415 kW) and 648 lb-ft (879 Nm) of torque. This lets it reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than 4.0 seconds.

The Blazer EV is available with an infotainment screen as large as 17.7 inches diagonally, and buyers can get an 11-inch instrument cluster display. Super Cruise is an option.

No Cadillac Lyriq For Bridgerton

Ferrell dresses up in Regency-era Britain attire and appears on the set of Bridgerton with a Cadillac Lyriq behind him. He tells the audience that Netflix is only putting EVs where they make sense, and cars don't fit in this historical drama.

The Lyriq is already on sale. For the 2023 model year, the rear-drive version starts at $62,990 after the destination fee, and the all-wheel-drive variant goes on sale in early 2023 for $64,990. The IRS recently reversed an earlier decision and decided that the Cadillac was eligible for the $7,500 tax credit. Also, the brand announced that it planned to lower the model's price for the 2024 model year.

The rear-wheel-drive Lyriq produces 340 hp (253 kW) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) from its single electric motor. The 100-kilowatt-hour battery provides an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles (502 kilometers). The AWD version has an estimated 500 hp (373 kW), and range details are coming closer to this variant's launch.

Chevrolet Silverado EV Isn't Coming To Stranger Things

Like a Cadillac Lyriq in Bridgerton, a Chevrolet Silverado EV wouldn't fit in the 1980s setting from Stranger Things. In this bit, Ferrell dresses up as Dusty from the show, and actress Priah Nicole Ferguson appears as her character Erica Sinclair. The truck appeared in Chevy's Super Bowl ad in 2022, too.

The Silverado EV WT trim will go on sale in spring 2023 for $41,595 after the destination fee. It will produce 510 hp (380 kW) and 615 lb-ft (834 Nm) and will have an estimated 400-mile range (634-kilometer) range.

The RST grade will arrive in the fall and will have additional features like four-wheel steering, an adjustable suspension, and Super Cruise. Like the Sierra Denali, the motors will make 754 hp (562 kW) and 785 lb-ft (1,064 Nm). The estimated range will still be 400 miles.

Chevy isn't yet saying when the Trail Boss trim arrives. Other than a higher ride height and different tires, we don't know much about what differentiates it from other grades, either.

Even more Silverado EV trims will come later, according to Chevy.

GMC Hummer EV For Love Is Blind And Queer Eye

The next scene starts with a runaway bride climbing into a white GMC Hummer EV while Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey chases her. Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye is in the back of the electric truck.

The Hummer EV pickup and SUV are already in production. Demand is so high that the models are effectively sold out until 2024 or later. With over 90,000 reservations, GMC is temporarily not accepting orders for them.

Assuming you can get one, the Hummer EV pickup produces 1,000 hp (746 kW), and the SUV has 830 hp (619 kW). The range estimates are 329 miles (530 kilometers) for the truck, and over 300 miles (483 kilometers).

