Disneyland Is Being Forced To Update A Classic Attraction—Or Risk Closing It

the breakdown Disneyland must retire or convert Autopia’s gas-powered cars to electric by early 2027 under a California emissions agreement.

The change follows a regulatory violation and settlement over unapproved/uncertified ride engine emissions.

Disney is developing fully electric replacement vehicles, and the ride is expected to continue operating after the switch.

Disneyland fans have noisily puttered around the park’s iconic Autopia attraction since it opened in 1955. But after more than 70 years mostly unchanged, Autopia is at risk of closing unless major changes are made to the attraction’s infrastructure.

In 2024, Disney was forced to pay $56,250 to the California Air Resources Board after failing to disclose that the attraction’s Honda go-kart engines were operating without certified emission controls—$450 per vehicle. As part of the settlement, CARB also laid out a date by which Disney would need to update the attraction, or risk closing it for good.

According to KTLA, Disneyland has been given a February 1, 2027, deadline to update the Autopia attraction with compliant gas engines, or, more likely, electric motors. Disney officials have previously stated that the park is in the process of updating its iconic Autopia attraction, but this deadline seemingly speeds up the process.

In 2024, Disney issued a statement, saying:

'As the industry moves toward alternative fuel sources, we have developed a roadmap to electrify this attraction and are evaluating technology that will enable us to convert from gas engines in the next few years.'

Disneyland Autopia, Opening Day 1955 Photo by: Disney

Autopia opened with Disneyland on July 17, 1955, making it one of the original opening-day attractions and still the only remaining opening-day ride in Tomorrowland. The idea was very “Tomorrowland for the 1950s,” in which guests would get to drive small cars on a miniature freeway system, reflecting America’s emerging car culture and the early vision of highways as the future of transportation.

What do you think?

Now, with restrictions looming, it looks as if Disney will fully lean into the futuristic theme with a fleet of electric go-karts.

Motor1’s Take: Autopia’s switch to electric motors is long overdue. If you’ve spent any time in Tomorrowland, the sound and smell of the Autopia cars—while nostalgic for some—don’t exactly scream "tomorrow."

Source: KTLA

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