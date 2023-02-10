Listen to this article

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and automakers are gearing up to air their big commercials. Jeep will join the fray this year, with the automaker releasing a short teaser video of its advertisement.

Sadly, the short clip doesn’t reveal much of what we’ll see. Instead, what’s presented is test footage that shows a director attempting to convince a flamingo to spin in the opposite direction. It didn’t listen, continuing to spin without pause, as animals tend to do whatever they want. The teaser then fades to black, telling audiences to “Get ready to boogie woogie” on February 12. Jeep posted the clip to Twitter with the caption, “Not every animal made the cut for our Big Game ad,” suggesting there will be other animals starring in its commercial.

The only other tidbit of info in the ad is at the bottom, which reads, “Project Name: Jeep 4xe Big Game.” Jeep uses the 4xe designation on its hybrid vehicles, so we’ll likely see some of those models highlighted during the advertisement. Jeep currently offers the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe in its US lineup.

This week, Jeep launched a new Rubicon 20th Anniversary edition model that’s available on the Wrangler 4xe. It’s also available on the non-hybrid Wrangler 392. However, the upgrade package is the same regardless of the powertrain. The Jeep receives a half-inch suspension lift and beadlock-capable wheels, but a Level II upfit from American Expedition Vehicles adds 37-inch off-road tires, off-road lights, a winch, skid plates, and more. Jeep will only offer 150 Level II upgrade kits.

The automaker plans to electrify every model in its lineup by 2025, which is quickly approaching. Jeep also has plans to launch its first fully electric model, which it could reveal sometime this year as it’s expected to go on sale sometime in 2024. However, automakers continue to face massive manufacturing hurdles, like ongoing supply chain snafus, that could delay or disrupt product schedules.

The Jeep commercial will air during the big game this Sunday. We have no idea what the company has in store, but if the teaser is any indication, it could be lighthearted with lots of animals – and everyone likes animals.