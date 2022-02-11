Over the years, the Super Bowl has become more than just a football game featuring the two best teams in the NFL. It's morphed into a ginormous entertainment venue with superstar music performances, epic pre-game and post-game parties, and for those watching on television, there are the commercials. With companies paying millions of dollars for just a 30-second spot, these ads are often very creative and quite memorable.

For obvious reasons, we focus on automaker ads and there have been some truly epic spots over the years. For 2022, there are several manufacturers hoping to claim a spot in Super Bowl commercial history, including Toyota, Nissan, BMW, Kia, General Motors, and Polestar. Some of these ads are already revealed, some are teasers (which we'll swap with the full ad once it goes online), but we have everything bundled in one spot so you can preview, watch, and re-watch your favorites as much as your heart desires.

Will any of these join kid Darth Vader starting the Volkswagen from Super Bowl 45 in the unofficial hall-of-fame?

Dr. Evil Takes Over GM To Get Ultium Platform

Reviving the iconic evil characters from the late 1990s Austin Powers franchise, General Motors heads into the Big Game under the control of Dr. Evil (played by Mike Myers) who realizes he must first save the world before he can become its ruler. In typical Austin Powers fashion, hilarious banter ensues before everyone heads to the Ultium-powered cars.

Zeus Retires To California And Buys A BMW iX

What does the great Greek sky and thunder god Zeus (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) do in his later years? He heads to California of course, along with his wife Hera (played by Salya Hayek) in this 60-second commercial. Retirement proves frustrating for someone who shoots electricity from his hands ... until he gets an all-electric BMW iX.

Toyota "Mobility For All" And Keeping Up With The Joneses

Toyota has two separate ad placements for the Big Game. One is an inspirational true story about brothers competing in sports and winning, despite one brother losing his eyesight.

The other is a light-hearted romp featuring the new-for-2022 Tundra and a plethora of celebrities with the last name Jones, all trying to keep up with one another.

Action Star Eugene Levy Driving The New Nissan Z

Best known for decades of comedic roles in numerous films, actor Eugene Levy is reborn as a rough and ready action star thanks to a drive in the Nissan Z. Famous Hollywood stars Catherine O'Hara, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista, and Brie Larson are along for the wild ride, too.

No Surprises From Polestar

The former Volvo division makes its first appearance in the world of Super Bowl commercials, but its ad is something of a mystery. A 15-second teaser simply promises a list of things you won't see in the spot, including explosions, supermodels, weddings, parodies, monkeys, and heartstrings, to name just a few.

Robo Dog Wants A Home With Kia

You will, however, find all kinds of heartstrings with Kia's commercial. Set to Bonnie Tyler's Total Eclipse of the Heart, a robot dog (Robo Dog) with adorable eyes chases after a Kia EV6 in the hopes of being adopted. Can Robo Dog catch up before running out of power?

Mind you, these are the commercials we know about. Surprises are always possible, and if anything new does show up during the Big Game, we will plug it in right here.