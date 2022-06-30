Listen to this article

Ford went on a trademarking spree last week, filing them around the world for a potential new Mustang. The Blue Oval trademarked the Mustang Dark Horse name, and it could be the moniker for the company’s new Black Accent Package it’s developing for the model.

When Ford announced the new Black Accent Package for the Mustang earlier this month, the Blue Oval tweeted a lone image showing a black running pony badge on the back. The company also held a contest to solicit potential names for the new pack.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition

14 Photos

It ran from June 1 to June 7, and now, a few weeks later, Ford trademarks the Mustang Dark Horse name worldwide. The contest page says that Ford received more than 25,000 submissions. Ford trademarked it in the US, Canada, the European Union, New Zealand, and Australia. Ford is really covering its bases with this trim. While this is a new name for the model, this isn’t the S550 Mustang’s first black accent package.

Ford offered the Stealth Package on the Mustang for the 2022 model year, giving the two-door black badging, Ebony Black 19-inch wheels, and dark side mirror caps. Ford did even less to the interior, adding illuminated sill plates and a matte/gloss black finish for the instrument panel badge.

Ford offered the package on the 310-hp (231-kW) EcoBoost variant, and it’s unclear if Ford will offer the new Dark Horse package on the V8-powered GT. However, the GT often wears a GT badge between the taillights, and the teaser image showed a running pony badge instead.

The tweet did reveal that the car will receive black badges and black-painted aluminum rims. We expect Ford to make other visual upgrades inside and out, but we don’t expect anything too big. Last year’s Stealth Package is likely a good indication of what to expect, but we hope we’re surprised.

We’re nearing the end of the current-generation Mustang’s lifecycle, with the next-gen version already spotted testing on public road. The new one won’t debut until April 17, 2023, and it looks like Ford has at least one more special Mustang to debut before the changeover.