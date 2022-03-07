Imagine this scenario. It's a warm Saturday afternoon and your C8 Corvette is sitting in the driveway, ready for a cruise in the canyon. Well, almost ready – there's still road dust from last weekend's canyon cruise on the fenders, and you can't head out with a dirty 'Vette. Unfortunately, you have a 4:30 p.m. golf outing, and washing the Corvette always requires engine detailing because water gets in through the vents on the cover.

Some might consider this a first-world problem, but we came upon a company called Quinten Racing with a novel solution. In a recent Facebook post, the company unveiled a set of C8 car wash covers that fit neatly into the engine cover vents. They are designed specifically for the two side vents and the single vent at the base of the hatch, and they can be yours for $199.

According to Quinten Racing's website, the company offers carbon fiber parts but these covers are actually made of flexible urethane. Images show the covers in a bright shade of blue, though orange is also available. Suffice it to say, these aren't meant for full-time use while driving. However, they're not meant for automatic car washes either. Apparently these are are hand-wash-only items, with the listing explaining they should be stored flat in a climate-controlled environment and cleaned before use. The listing also advises that water could still enter the engine bay due to drains that empty there.

Commenters on the Facebook post are of various minds regarding the cost. Shipping in the United States is an additional $35, raising the total price to $234.99 before applicable taxes. It's not an inexpensive solution by any means, but according to one commenter, the current supply of car wash covers is already sold out. We don't know how many that includes, but it seems at least some C8 owners are keen to skip the engine detail in lieu of making tee time at the country club.