As the world heads into Super Bowl Sunday, here's a bit of science content to impress your friends at the Big Game gathering. Every car fanatic knows the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 packs the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever used in a production car. The flat-plane crankshaft design with a sky-high horsepower peak certainly garners attention, but a clever intake manifold gives the LT6 V8 usable power throughout the rev range.

For the record, the 5.5-liter DOHC engine in the new Z06 makes 670 hp (500 kilowatts) at 8,400 rpm – just 200 revs shy of its 8,600-rpm limit. It's an impressive power peak for a mill without forced induction that also meets emission standards, but in real-world applications, such lofty figures don't always translate to an enjoyable life on the street. An article from SAE International highlights the LT6's split intake manifold and its internal runners as a reason why the engine pumps out a stout 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of torque at 6,300 rpm, but also generates a flat curve for low-rpm muscle.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

31 Photos

We won't take a deep dive into the techno-speak. In short, the intake makes use of the Helmholtz resonance that effectively increases pressure in the manifold. It's moderated through the use of three valves that can open and close at different rpm points, optimizing airflow at different ranges to make more power. Two of the valves stay closed until 2,000 rpm, with the third opening at 5,800 rpm. The result is an engine that technically reaches peak torque at 6,300 rpm, but still offers a majority of that twist at lower revs. In essence, the LT6 V8 has multiple torque peaks.

Optimizing engine airflow for low-end power in high-rpm engines isn't a new concept, but Chevrolet engineers have certainly taken it to the extreme with the LT6 V8. We can't wait to sample this science for ourselves later this year when we climb behind the wheel for our 2023 Corvette Z06 first drive. Stay tuned.