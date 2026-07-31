Man Gets His Chevrolet Serviced. Then He Catches A Mechanic Spray-Painting This Part Black

Most mechanics try to be optimistic that a newly installed part will keep a vehicle running smooth, and keep the customer out of the shop for follow-up work. Not so for the mechanic in a viral TikTok clip, who looked at a spray-painted black compressor and joked that he might as well reserve the Chevrolet’s next appointment immediately.

“You might as well just reschedule the customer for a month,” creator @suppmydude1 warned in the video that's been viewed more than 26,000 times.

The mechanic’s pessimism came from more than the fact that the Chevrolet needed another air-conditioning repair. He was replacing the compressor as part of a larger job that also involved the condenser and other supporting components, making any repeat failure more than a quick parts swap.

“Chevy compressor, obviously they’re junk,” he said while showing the equipment laid out for the repair. “I’m doing a whole kit. There’s the condenser and all that.”

The compressor itself appeared clean and freshly coated, the kind of finish that could make a replacement component look reassuringly new to a customer.

Bad Parts Experiences

The mechanic saw the black paint differently. In his experience, it suggested a rebuilt unit with an uncertain future.

“I have found that anytime a compressor’s spray-painted black, comeback city,” he said.

A “comeback” can force a shop to reopen a repair it believed was finished, diagnose the new failure and repeat at least some of the original work.

For the customer, that can mean another stretch without reliable air conditioning. For the mechanic, it can mean spending valuable shop time revisiting a job and essentially repeating their work instead of moving on to the next fix.

Several viewers said they had developed similar suspicions about other replacement components. One commenter wrote that the same concern applied to starters and alternators. Another claimed black paint commonly signals a remanufactured part and said shops should either install a new unit or refuse the job rather than risk performing the labor again without being paid.

That commenter also warned that another compressor failure could require the air-conditioning system to be flushed once more, increasing the amount of work tied to a single defective component.

Others disagreed about where the blame belonged. One viewer advised avoiding AutoZone altogether, but another argued that the store stocking a part may not reveal much about who actually rebuilt it. Large remanufacturers, the commenter said, can supply products sold through multiple national chains.

Not everyone considered rebuilt components an automatic gamble. One commenter said a local supplier carrying Vision OE parts had produced only one defective starter over three years. According to that account, the failed unit came from a recalled batch, and the company covered the shop’s warranty labor while also offering merchandise as an apology.

That distinction may be the real issue behind the mechanic’s frustration. A remanufactured part is not necessarily doomed, but its reliability can depend heavily on who rebuilt it, what was replaced inside and how the supplier responds when something goes wrong.

Gallery: Every Chevy For 2024 17

The Rise Of Remanufactured Parts

Remanufactured parts occupy a sizable place in the repair economy because Americans are keeping vehicles longer, which leads them to search for alternatives to costly new components. The average light vehicle on US roads reached 12.8 years old in 2025, including passenger cars averaging 14.5 years, according to S&P Global Mobility.

That aging fleet is what supports the light-duty aftermarket that was projected at $435 billion in 2025, and expected to surpass $500 billion by 2029. Remanufacturing stretches the available parts supply by recovering used “cores,” disassembling them and returning serviceable housings and components to use.

The financial argument for parts remanufacturing is strong: AAA estimates rebuilt parts can cost 20% to 50% less than new replacements. The tradeoff is that quality and warranty support can vary sharply among rebuilders, which is much of what’s driving the mechanic’s warning.

What do you think?

For this mechanic, the black paint had already become shorthand for the high likelihood he'd soon be facing another teardown, another conversation with the owner, and a repair that might have to be performed twice.

Motor1 reached out to the creator via direct message and comment on the clip, and to Chevrolet via email. We'll update this if they respond.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy