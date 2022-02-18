If you plan an order for a 2022 Lexus LX right now in Japan, then expect to wait four years to take delivery of the luxury SUV. This info comes from a statement from the automaker where it addresses delays for some of the marque's products.

"Due to the shortage of parts supply due to the spread of the influence of coronavirus in Southeast Asia, production delay is currently occurring in many vehicle models," the company wrote, based on a translation of the message.

Gallery: 2022 Lexus LX 600: First Drive

30 Photos

A similar statement on the Japanese-market website for the LX says: "we will consider efforts to shorten the delivery time to our customers as much as possible, and we appreciate your understanding," based on a translation of the text.

Motor1.com reached out to Lexus USA to find out whether these delays for the Japanese market might affect the LX's launch or the availability in America. We will update this story with the automaker's statement.

The announcement of the Lexus LX delivery delay comes roughly a month after a similar statement from Toyota regarding a four-year wait to fulfill new orders of the latest Land Cruiser. The two vehicles are very similar including sharing the same platform, drivetrain, and some powertrains. Given their close mechanical relationship, it makes sense that a setback for one of the vehicles would also affect the other.

Lexus plans to launch the 2022 LX in the US in the first quarter of this year. Prices start at $88,245 after the $1,345 destination fee. The base model has two rows of seats, and a buyer has to upgrade to the Premium grade for $96,345 to get a third row. There are also F Sport, Luxury, and Ultra Luxury grades.

All models of the LX in the US come with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 making 409 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-meters) of torque. There's a 10-speed automatic gearbox and full-time four-wheel drive. The F Sport model adds a Torsen limited-slip differential to the rear axle.