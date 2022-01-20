Last year, there was a rumor that Toyota had so many orders for the new Land Cruiser that there was a four-year wait to fulfill the current demand. Now, the automaker is confirming the long wait by putting an apology on the Japanese site for the SUV.

Here is a translation of the message: "Thank you very much for considering and ordering our vehicles. The Land Cruiser has been very well received in Japan and around the world. We sincerely apologize that it will take a long time to deliver the Land Cruiser to you after you place an order. We sincerely apologize for this.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser: First Drive

207 Photos

"If you place an order now, the delivery time may be up to 4 years. We will do our utmost to shorten the delivery time for our customers. We appreciate your understanding in this matter."

Within just a couple of months of launching the new Land Cruiser, Toyota already reported that there was so much demand that the wait times were going to be about a year. Since then, even more people have apparently expressed interest in the new SUV.

The new Land Cruiser isn't coming to America. With four years worth of demand, it doesn't seem like the company has much incentive to change that decision. However, the Lexus LX goes on sale in the US in the first quarter of 2022.

Prices in America for the 2022 LX 600 start at $88,245 after the $1,345 destination charge.

If you'd like to go off-road, then the F Sport Handling grade is the model to check out. For $102,845, it has a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, different tuning for the dampers, a rear stabilizer, forged 22-inch wheels, and different front and rear fascia than other versions.

At the top of the range, there's the Ultra Luxury grade. It only has four seats because the two people in the back sit in big, captain's chairs with 43 inches of legroom. The seats use urethane to absorb vibration and provide even more comfort for the folks in the rear.

All grades of the LX 600 come with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 that makes 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The gearbox is a 10-speed automatic that runs to a full-time four-wheel-drive system.