Lexus Scraps Plans For A Future Flagship EV
Lexus has canceled the production version of the LF-ZC electric sedan.
THE BREAKDOWN
- Lexus has canceled plans for a production version of the LF-ZC electric concept car.
- The LF-ZC was intended to serve as a flagship electric sedan, highlighting Toyota Motor Corp.'s goal of producing 1 million EVs per year.
- Lexus and Toyota will continue developing next-generation EV models.
Lexus had big plans for the LF-ZC concept from 2023. The production version was slated to serve as a flagship for future EV design and engineering direction. I'm talking big range, future-forward design, and new production methods.
Unfortunately for fans eager to get their hands on Lexus' flagship EV, those grand plans are coming to a halt. Lexus has reportedly canceled plans for a production version of the LF-ZC.
According to Automotive News, Toyota Motor Corp is reducing its EV production goals. The first model to get the axe is the LF-ZC, which was rumored to forecast a next-generation Lexus IS electric sedan.
Lexus LF-ZC
Lexus' Electric Future
Toyota and Lexus are not canceling all EV development, of course. In fact, the automaker says that technology gleaned from the LF-ZC concept will be transferred to other projects. That could include Toyota's plan to use solid-state batteries for its future EVs.
Lexus planned to use gigacasting techniques to create its new EV models. The next-generation EVs reportedly target a driving range of over 600 miles and power figures in the 500-horsepower range.
News of the cancellation of a project of this scale is certainly interesting. But with a massive reduction in global EV demand due to current policies and trends, this news is also not surprising.
Motor1's Take: Solid-state batteries could be the key to unlocking a far greater electric-vehicle experience for the average user. Still, if the technology isn't quite ready for primetime, we can understand why Lexus would walk away from the LF-ZC. Hopefully, all the knowledge gained during development to this point will help shape future EV models. And the gigacasting production techniques could help next-gen vehicles, regardless of the powertrain.
Source: Automotive News
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