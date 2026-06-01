Lexus Scraps Plans For A Future Flagship EV

THE BREAKDOWN Lexus has canceled plans for a production version of the LF-ZC electric concept car.

The LF-ZC was intended to serve as a flagship electric sedan, highlighting Toyota Motor Corp.'s goal of producing 1 million EVs per year.

Lexus and Toyota will continue developing next-generation EV models.

Lexus had big plans for the LF-ZC concept from 2023. The production version was slated to serve as a flagship for future EV design and engineering direction. I'm talking big range, future-forward design, and new production methods.

Unfortunately for fans eager to get their hands on Lexus' flagship EV, those grand plans are coming to a halt. Lexus has reportedly canceled plans for a production version of the LF-ZC.

According to Automotive News, Toyota Motor Corp is reducing its EV production goals. The first model to get the axe is the LF-ZC, which was rumored to forecast a next-generation Lexus IS electric sedan.

Lexus LF-ZC

Lexus' Electric Future

Toyota and Lexus are not canceling all EV development, of course. In fact, the automaker says that technology gleaned from the LF-ZC concept will be transferred to other projects. That could include Toyota's plan to use solid-state batteries for its future EVs.

Lexus planned to use gigacasting techniques to create its new EV models. The next-generation EVs reportedly target a driving range of over 600 miles and power figures in the 500-horsepower range.

What do you think?

News of the cancellation of a project of this scale is certainly interesting. But with a massive reduction in global EV demand due to current policies and trends, this news is also not surprising.

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Motor1's Take: Solid-state batteries could be the key to unlocking a far greater electric-vehicle experience for the average user. Still, if the technology isn't quite ready for primetime, we can understand why Lexus would walk away from the LF-ZC. Hopefully, all the knowledge gained during development to this point will help shape future EV models. And the gigacasting production techniques could help next-gen vehicles, regardless of the powertrain.

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