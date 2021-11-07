About a week ago, Ford debuted their electric crate motor at the 2021 SEMA show. Dubbed the Eluminator, the automaker stuck it in a classic 1978 F-100 to show the possibilities and potential of its EV motor. While it won't be a hit for purists, it's an interesting concept nonetheless.

It seems that the Eluminator motor drew a whole lot of attention. The week isn't over yet but Ford Performance said the EV crate motor is now sold out. Perhaps there are a lot more EV hot-rodders out there than more people would think. But if you feel like you've missed your chance to build a restomodded electric classic, don't feel too bad.

Ford Performance says it will build another batch of Eluminator EV motors. The in-house tuning company have not said when it will come out yet. Interestingly, there is no mention how many of these Eluminator kits Ford made for the first batch. Still, it's nice to see a manufacturer getting involved in the electric hot rod scene.

So what are the stats of this motor? The Eluminator has an output of 281 horsepower (210 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (429 Newton-meters) of torque. It's up to you if you want to make your build a dual-motor setup. An example of that is Ford's very own F-100 build. The battery-powered classic doles out 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 pound-feet (860 Newton-meters) of torque.

With an Eluminator motor on each axle, this arrangement effectively makes this truck it all-wheel drive. In other words, you can put the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance powertrain in anything you fancy.

Interested? The package will set you back $3,900. However, the kit doesn't include the traction inverter, control system, and battery. At least the low- and high-voltage wiring harnesses and a vent tube is included. Perhaps Ford can bundle the other items once EV-swapping becomes more common in the future.