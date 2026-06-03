Ford Recalls Nearly 420,000 Vehicles Over Faulty Seat Belts

The Breakdown Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 420,000 2018-2022 Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators for potentially faulty seat-belt pretensioners.

The belts may become locked and unable to retract or extend.

Belt retractors can be replaced free of charge at your local dealer.

If you own a 2018 to 2022 Ford Expedition or Lincoln Navigator, you'll want to plan a visit to your local dealer. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) just issued a recall notice, and it's about your seat belts.

Ford needs to recall nearly 420,000 examples of the Expedition and Navigator over potentially faulty seat belt pretensioners. The front seat belts could become locked, meaning no retraction or extension.

That's bad.

Ford expects to mail out recall notices to potentially affected customers by June 8th. After that, the fix is expected to be available sometime in August. Your local dealer will inspect and replace any faulty pretensioners at no cost.

This latest notice joins a string of recent recalls for the Blue Oval brand. Just a month or so earlier, a few thousand Ford Broncos were recalled due to transmission and transfer case alignment issues. After that, the Bronco and Ranger were hit by seat bolt issues.

What do you think?

This list goes on and on... and is clearly growing.

Motor1's Take: This certainly seems like a problem that's going to get worse before it gets better. Ford is most likely working to get ahead of quality control problems now, but that will help vehicles currently in production or soon to be. The wave of recalls continues, however, for stuff that's already left the factory floor.

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