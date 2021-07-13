Munich, 13th of July 2021: Motorsport Network, the leading media house in the motorsport and automotive sector, has become the official motorsport partner of the new IAA Mobility show that will take place in Munich on the 7-12 of September.

The new location in Munich for the IAA MOBILITY has led the team to try breaking new grounds from a pure trade show to a hybrid mobility platform. This concept will take the event to a trade show with panel discussions, conferences and presentations to attend, bringing more worth and reason for patrons to attend the live show. These new panels and forums will cover topics such as mobility and sustainability in racing, enthusiasm for cars, motorcycles and for motorsport in general.

The new innovative format will also be reflected through content on Motorsport-Total.com, motorsport.com, insideevs.com and motor1.com during the event, which collectively receive over 60 million unique users worldwide per month. At the heart of the partnership between Motorsport Network and IAA MOBILITY is a comprehensive communications package on Motorsport Network's websites and social media channels, during and in the run-up to the show.

In addition to the trade audience, IAA MOBILITY will also be open to visitors on all days. Motorsport Network will be present at the IAA with two booths (on the exhibition grounds in the B2B area and at Odeonsplatz in the B2C area), providing an opportunity to get in touch with the brand.

Oliver Ciesla, CEO Motorsport Network: "We are very much looking forward to working with IAA MOBILITY here in Munich, which is also the location of our Germany office. The new 'Open Space' concept and the idea of having stages and forums also take place on many of the most beautiful squares in Munich City convinced us from the very beginning. It's a great opportunity to finally meet in person again, both for the industry and for all car and motorsport fans."

For more business-related information, please contact: commercial@motorsport.com

About Motorsport Network

Over 60 million dedicated monthly users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games and esports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience. We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.