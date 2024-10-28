Welcome To the New Motor1

Hi there. If you’re a regular visitor to Motor1, you probably notice something different about the site this morning. It’s still the same Motor1 you love (or loathe), but there’s a new added sparkle and sheen. Welcome to Motor1’s new design. Or, if you're a BMW nerd, let's call it Motor1's LCI.

Now, if you were a fan of our old layout, I just want to apologize up front. Yes, this is new and different, and new and different can be overwhelming. But with this redesign we listened to you, our loyal reader, to make changes that benefit the reading experience.

As you’re likely experiencing this on mobile, like the majority of our readers, you’ll immediately notice just how much cleaner the design is. Our team thought of users like you first, with the objective being an easy-to-read site that showcases cars in all their glory, independent of screen size.

There’s a fresh homepage that showcases the reverse blog format we’ve long had, but also provides us a chance to highlight important topics with featured stories and collections. Menus are easier to navigate. Story pages are now easier to read with more ways to interact. And the entire experience will load faster. This was a team effort by our car-loving tech squad, and it shows.

Our main concern today and every day is that readers enjoy the stories we put on Motor1. But today and throughout the launch of this new platform and its many new features, we’re also concerned with how it works and if it’s buggy. Our priority is making this a site you don’t just visit and then leave, but one you want to seek out and spend time on. So if you see something that doesn’t feel right, leave us a comment or send an email, let us know that our new site isn’t working quite right. We’ll get someone on it immediately.

This is just the start as we look to the future. I joined the team here at Motorsport Network one year ago with a goal of taking these publications and transforming how we post on the internet. You've likely noticed over the last year that we're posting fewer stories than before and instead diving deeper into the stories we know you enjoy. We've brought in new voices, auto journalism veterans and newcomers alike, to bolster the Motor1 experience. You've seen that we're putting more emphasis on original reporting and photography. That we've rethought how we do video. That we've provided more columns and opinions and gotten out into the field to do more, like testing the Cayman GT4 RS Manthey pictured above or being the first US publication to drive the Pagani Utopia.

That has resulted in a year of traffic growth. But we're not done. Motor1 celebrates the car on its site and social media, and we're expanding further to change Motor1 from a site to a brand that you interact with on every platform. Look for expansion of our video program in the coming months and new newsletters that deliver the stories you crave directly to your inbox before they ever appear online.

It's more important than ever that we meet you, our reader, listener, watcher, or social media liker, where you are, so we're making sure to serve you that Motor1 goodness, the news, reviews, and features you've enjoyed, wherever you want to interact with the brand. We'll be kicking off this new initiative in the coming days with a special theme for November to celebrate this new site design, with more details on Friday.

But now I’ll stop blathering so you can get back to enjoying the site. There's more to come, and we're stoked to have you on the ride with us.

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Pinterest

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail