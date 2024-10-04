The world-renowned Salon Retromobile, the prestigious classic car exhibition that’s held annually in Paris, France, will have a second edition coming to North America from 2025.

The event, which will be named Rétromobile USA, will become the second annual version of the show that’s been hosted at the world-famous Expo Portes de Versailles, run by leading worldwide events specialist Comexposium, and held since 1976.

One of the Biggest Classic Car Shows in Europe: Rétromobile

Salon Rétromobile has become an unmissable celebration of vintage and collectors cars. For almost 50 years, it has brought major automotive manufacturers together with classic car exhibitors, collectors, sellers, auction houses, event organizers, restorers, coachbuilders, components and automobilia vendors, star industry names, and professionals, plus over 130,000 visitors across its five-day event. Each year, it shines a spotlight on selected manufacturers, racing achievements. And automotive breakthroughs in homage to automotive heritage and legacy.

Now, in a joint venture with the duPont REGISTRY Group, this new landmark exhibition will recreate the remarkable ambiance of the European event, with an American twist, from 2025. It too will feature a wide variety of vintage and rare collectors cars from over a century of automotive history. Demonstrating the historical and cultural significance of not just the beautiful machinery. But also the rich fabric of manufacturing, innovation and design. And how the automobile industry has influenced global culture and society.

Shared Transatlantic Enthusiasm Among Vintage Fans

“When you see the passion and enthusiasm that Rétromobile generates in Paris among European classic car enthusiasts. It’s evident that the same emotion and spirit. Also exists in the United States of America,” said Gérard Neveu, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Events.

“Therefore, bringing Rétromobile to America is an obvious step, taking this fantastic show to the largest audience. The biggest market in the world for vintage and collectors cars. And just like the annual event in Paris, Rétromobile USA will appeal to all kinds of exhibitors, collectors. And visitors in a grand celebration of automotive design, craftsmanship and history.”

Romain Grabowski, Comexposium director of Rétromobile Paris, added: “We are very pleased to announce this project in the United States. It marks a new chapter in the history of the Rétromobile show which, since 1976, has been organized by enthusiasts for enthusiasts.

“We are firmly convinced that in duPont REGISTRY Group we have found the ideal partner. One which has great expertise and an extensive reach throughout the United States’ automotive world. Comexposium is pleased to be able to tailor the Rétromobile experience to the largest market in the world. We look forward to meeting our American collector friends who have been regulars at the Parisian event for a long time, and coming to meet American fans!”

The location and date of Rétromobile USA will be announced later.