A year ago, Sotheby's Motorsport embarked on a mission to redefine the online car auction experience. With a vision that combined luxury, transparency, and innovation, the platform aimed to elevate the online market for exotic, rare, and collector cars. From this ambitious beginning, SOMO emerged as a trusted name in the high-end automotive auction world.

In just 12 months, SOMO has facilitated over $30 million in sales, attracting clients from all over the country. The platform has not only set world auction records but has also successfully brought to market single-owner collections and celebrity-owned vehicles. The commitment to focusing on the upper echelon of the market has paid off, with the recent sale of a 2016 Ferrari F12tdf for $1.15 million serving as a testament to the platform’s growth and success. It’s remarkable to see how much has changed in just one year.

This milestone wouldn't have been possible without the support of consignors, collectors, and enthusiasts who shared SOMO's vision. Their trust and partnership have been instrumental in building a platform that values both excellence and transparency. The feedback and faith of the community have been invaluable, making this first year a resounding success.

Looking ahead, Sotheby's Motorsport is set for another year of significant growth. The platform is excited to continue its journey, with plans to introduce new opportunities for consigning and buying in the upcoming fall season. As SOMO celebrates its one-year anniversary, the team is eager to share more about their journey, introduce the faces behind the platform, and welcome new and returning clients to explore the possibilities of luxury car auctions.

The future is bright for SOMO, and the team is ready to continue raising the bar in the world of online car auctions.