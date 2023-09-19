NEW YORK, September 19, 2023 – Motorsport Network, the leading independent global digital media platform in motorsport and automotive, today announced the hiring of Patrick George to lead its InsideEVs.com brand as Editor in Chief for the US.

George brings more than two decades of media industry experience to InsideEVs. Previously, he was the longest-serving Editor in chief of Jalopnik and Editorial Director at Recurrent Ventures, where he oversaw websites The Drive and Task & Purpose. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, The Verge, and other publications. More recently, George co-wrote, co-hosted, and produced Vox Media’s “Land of Giants” podcast, which covered the rise of Tesla and the future of electric vehicles.

“I am thrilled to welcome Patrick George to the Motorsport Network family, as the leader of InsideEVs,” said Seyth Miersma, Editorial Director, USA Automotive at Motorsport Network. “His remarkable news sense, track record for building media brands, and insight into the future of electrified transportation make him the ideal fit for this position.”

InsideEVs is one of the longest-running and largest electric vehicle websites in the world. Launched in 2012, the site comprehensively reports on sustainable mobility and technology, publishing news, reviews, features, and original videos.

“InsideEVs has covered the electrified revolution since the beginning, and I could not be more excited to lead the publication as this technology goes mainstream," George said. "The zero-emission, digital transformation of the car industry is the most fascinating and important story in the world right now. I'm thrilled to help Motorsport Network grow its coverage of this crucial topic and help drivers everywhere understand the profound changes coming their way soon."

