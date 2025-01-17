Experience the Miami Concours Like Never Before With an Exclusive VIP Ticket for the Moore Private Members' Club

Get ready to experience automotive excellence like never before as the eighth annual Miami Concours, led by visionary Craig Robins and duPont REGISTRY, transforms Miami’s Design District into a luxurious showcase of motoring perfection. For the first time, this year’s event introduces a groundbreaking VIP experience—both on and off the red carpet—in partnership with The Moore Miami private members’ club, located in the heart of this iconic neighborhood.

The Miami Concours is a celebration of the world’s most significant automobiles, showcasing exceptional modern design and engineering throughout the Miami Design District. This hallmark event in Miami seamlessly blends high design, luxury fashion, and architecture, all viewed through the lens of the automotive industry.

Exclusive VIP Experiences

Miami Concours VIP ticket holders will enjoy a Private Red Carpet Club on NE 40th Street, which includes:

Access to an exclusive lounge at The Moore Miami

An elevated culinary experience and signature bar by Elastika

Private in-store shopping experiences and guided art tours at The Moore Miami and the Craig Robins Art Collection

A complimentary one-year subscription to duPont REGISTRY Magazine and Design District Magazine

Reserved seating at the District Sounds concert on Monday, February 17, along with live entertainment

Complimentary VIP parking

Access to the “Concours Talks: Design Driven” panel discussion and an exclusive car reveal

To secure your VIP tickets, please visit the link HERE.

A Spectacular Showcase

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Miami’s most luxurious neighborhood, the Miami Concours features a hand-picked selection of the world’s rarest and most iconic automobiles. Expect masterpieces from legendary automakers such as Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Pagani, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce.

Photos by: duPont REGISTRY

The Perfect Setting

The Miami Design District is a groundbreaking neighborhood known for its world-class shopping, dining, art, and design, making it the ultimate destination for culture and creativity. This innovative space provides the ideal setting for the Miami Concours, where visitors can immerse themselves in a masterfully curated car showcase.

Mark Your Calendar

Join us on Sunday, February 16, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as this premier event becomes a highlight of President’s Day weekend festivities. Walk the red-carpeted streets of Miami’s design hub and witness automotive history unfold.

Photos by: duPont REGISTRY

In addition, Jungle Plaza will transform into ‘The Enclave,’ offering a vibrant atmosphere with automotive installations, DJ performances, pop-ups, culinary vendors, and more—all free and open to the public. Then, on Monday, February 17, 2025 the celebration culminates with District Sounds, a public open-air concert, produced by Emilio Estefan, by the acclaimed Miami Symphony Orchestra, alongside other special performances.

Beyond the cars and culture, this year’s event will support Ride2Revive, a nonprofit dedicated to providing unforgettable experiences for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. In support of this cause, Miami Concours will feature family-friendly activations creating an engaging experience for all attendees while raising awareness for Ride2Revive.

Become An Event Sponsor

Interested in becoming a sponsor for the event? Elevate your brand by becoming a sponsor of this exceptional event and be a part of an exhibition that aims to immerse, educate, inspire, and celebrate the rich history, art, and design of all kinds. You can learn more about sponsoring this event by clicking the button below.

BECOME A SPONSOR

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