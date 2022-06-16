Listen to this article

Some modern supercars already look like Hot Wheels toys, but in the case of this Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, it really is one. Designed as a one-off from the venerable toy brand and Lamborghini Centro Stile, the outfit responsible for Sant’Agata’s custom work, this Huracan "Supertoy" is as close as it gets to a roadgoing Hot Wheels car.

But it's also the product of a good cause. Motor1.com Italy collaborated with both Lamborghini and Hot Wheels for the Supertoys for Superkids project, which is meant to encourage kids to get into the automotive industry. The Hot Wheels-branded car is debuting at the Milan Monza Motor Show 2022.

Lamborghini Huracan Supertoys by Hot Wheels

Unique Style

Mitja Borket, the head of Lamborghini Centro Stile took the wraps off the Lamborghini Supertoy and oversaw its creation. The starting point is a Hurcan Evo Spyder, complete with 5.2-liter V10 engine and all-wheel drive. Before entering Centro Stile for modification, the one-off Evo Spyder started with 20-inch forged wheels, sport seats, gloss black accents, and a Verde Alceo tri-color scheme that further emphasizes the unmistakable wedge shape.

This might be a full-scale supercar, but it’s not without some Hot Wheels touches. Of course, there are orange and white flames, a traditional hallmark of the toys. The graphics extend from the wheels and run along the sides and across the hood, while blue accents embellish the lower part of the supercar, coloring the frames of the air intakes and headlights, rear fender, and the base of the doors and mirror covers. There are also the requisite logos. An arrow runs all the way across the top of the car, from the rear engine intakes to the hood, and hides a fair few easter eggs that Lamborghini Centro Stile has hidden on this one-off project.

Where To See It

Lamborghini’s Huracan Supertoy will be in the Motor1.com booth (number 81) at the Via Dei Mercanti until Sunday, June 19. If you’re attending the Milan Monza Motor Show 2022, stop by, and be sure to check out the hashtag #SupertoysforSuperkids for more.”