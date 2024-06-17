[Miami, FL 6/12/2024] – duPont Registry, the leading marketplace for exotic and luxury automobiles with 120,000 listings every year worth a total of $25B in GMV, is proud to announce the launch of dR Finance, a bespoke financial service tailored specifically for clients and dealerships in the realm of luxury cars and exotics.

With a commitment to providing unparalleled service and expertise, dR Finance is poised to revolutionize the way enthusiasts acquire their dream vehicles. Whether you’re in the market for a rare supercar or a classic luxury sedan, our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to crafting customized financing solutions to suit your unique needs and preferences.

"60% of exotic and luxury car transactions are financed or leased; duPont REGISTRY is thrilled to introduce dR Finance as the latest addition to our suite of premier services for our clients and dealership." said Antoine TESSIER, CEO of duPont Registry Group. "We understand that acquiring a luxury vehicle is more than just a transaction – it's an experience. With dR Finance, we aim to enhance that experience by offering flexible financing options and personalized service every step of the way."

Through a partnership with Westlake Financial, dR Finance will create personalized offers for any cars on our platform. Our dealerships will benefit from pre-qualified clients and a white-glove service. "Thanks to the data and expertise provided by duPont Registry in exotic and luxury cars, we developed a new product tailored to their clientele, with an average GMV of $200K and above," says Ian Anderson, Group President of Westlake Financial. "We are excited about this partnership and the benefits it will bring to all highline vehicle enthusiasts."

dR Finance caters to a diverse range of luxury car brands (Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Maserati, Aston Martin, McLaren, Bugatti, and much more), ensuring that every enthusiast can turn their automotive dreams into reality.

For more information about dR Finance and how to elevate your luxury car buying experience, visit dupontregistry.com/finance.