We strive to remove bias from our reviews here at Motor1, but in rare circumstances such as these, it is impossible. I'll do my best for about one sentence though. Here it goes:

Objectively, this is a book.

Subjectively, this is a great book, a must-read anthology from one of the best automotive writers in the business, our friend Sam Smith.

It's called Smithology: Thoughts, Travels, and Semi-Plausible Car Writings. You can buy it right here on Amazon in paperback or on your Kindle.

If you love cars and haven't read Sam's writing, I promise you'll love this book. If you love cars and are familiar with Sam's work for Road & Track, Hagerty, Esquire, and The New York Times, you've probably already got a copy sitting on your bedside table. (Please listen to Sam's fantastic racing/car dork podcast, too, called It's Not the Car).

In an email to Motor1, Sam laid out a primer on the book:

"My book is an anthology, a curation of some of my favorite stories from the last 20 years. It's divided into five themed sections, with an introductory and lightly biographical essay (a new piece of writing) opening each section. The excerpt I've prepared for The Motorsport Network comes from the second of those essays. The complete version heads a section titled 'The Machines.'"

In keeping with his modesty, Sam's own pitch email sells his writing short. Smith is one of the few modern car writers with real voice to his writing. He's produced an enviable collection of travel stories, columns, and musings. One time he drove an F1 car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and I watched him do it. My heart still smarts with jealousy. Then there's Sam's dispatches from the bajillion other cool things he's driven.

This is one thick mother of a book, with more than 400 pages of new, original writing, mixed in with a selection of his favorites from magazines and the web.

What follows is the aforementioned excerpt from Smithology, provided by The Sam Himself. It's a bit about the time he crashed a Ford GT. If you enjoy the passage, please give the book a shot. You won't find many car writers who bleed as much passion, humor, and humanity onto the page as Sam.