FIA WEC and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global WEC Fan Survey

As the excitement builds towards the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, fans of endurance racing will have a chance to make their voice heard about the sport.

Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), Le Mans Endurance Management, promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) and Motorsport Network today launched the 2023 Global FIA WEC Fan Survey, aimed at capturing the views of racing fans around the world towards the sport. The survey will operate in 11 languages across Motorsport Network’s flagship Motorsport.com website, with data analysis from motorsport data specialist Iris Sport.

Announcing the global fan survey in Le Mans, FIA WEC CEO Frédéric Lequien, said, “The fans around the world make our sport what it is. On this historic race weekend, as we celebrate 100 years of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and welcome the new Hypercar era, we want to understand what our fans think and how they value the WEC. It is the best way for us to make strategic decisions on how we grow our sport to remain engaging and entertaining for our audiences. By utilizing the power of Motorsport Network, we will be able to reach fans across the globe, providing us with invaluable insight about what our audiences want from our sport and areas that we can improve in the future.”

This is the second Global Fan survey conducted for FIA WEC, following the initial survey in 2017. Motorsport Network leads the way in this field, recently completing Global Fan Surveys in partnership with F1™ in October 2021 and with NTT INDYCAR Series in February 2022 and MotoGP™ in September 2022. Over 330,000 fans from 197 countries made their voices heard across those three surveys.

In addition to identifying the fans’ favourite drivers, teams and racetracks, the WEC survey aims to gather fans’ input on a wide range of topics, including viewing habits, live race attendance and media consumption; opinions about future changes to improve the sport and insights into key issues beyond the racetrack. There are also questions on fan engagement and the growth of gaming and eSports.

“We are looking forward to hearing from endurance racing fans around the world. Having recently completed large scale surveys for Formula One, MotoGP™ and INDYCAR, we understand the importance of the Global Fan surveys to rights holders and organizers of major race series, who can use the results like a compass to take their sport forward into the future,” said James Allen, President of Motorsport Network and leader of the Global Fan Survey project. “FIA WEC and its iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race are one of the world’s most enduring sporting challenges. We have data from the last survey in 2017, but so much has changed since then and we are now at the start of what promises to be an exciting era for endurance racing with the amazing Hypercars. We can’t wait to see the results.”

The 2023 Global FIA WEC fan survey is open to anyone over the age of 16 and will run for four weeks, kicking off on June 8th with the key findings due to be announced later in the season.

To complete the survey click here: https://fiawec-global-fan-survey-2023.motorsportnetwork.com/