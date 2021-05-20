The day after Ford unveiled its first all-electric F-150 called Lightning, we learn the automaker also filed a trademark application for OTX just a few days prior. The filing date is listed as May 14, so naturally, our heads are buzzing with possibilities. Is the timing just a coincidence, or could there be a connection between Lightning and OTX?

To be clear, this is pure speculation on our part. We raise the point because STX has long been an appearance package available for lower-end F-150 models. In addition to the shock of seeing the first electrified F-150, Ford dropped a pricing bombshell by stating the new Lightning would start under $40,000. In fact, with some states offering EV incentives in addition to the $7,500 federal tax credit, you could get an F-150 Lightning for an effective purchase price under $30,000 in some places. Low-spec models are perfect for some jazzing up with appearance packages, so perhaps OTX for the Lightning could be similar to STX for the F-150 XL.

On the flip side, automakers file patent and trademark applications all the time, so the timing of OTX and Lightning could very well be a mere coincidence. Regardless of the timing, We doubt OTX will be something as substantial as a trim level. With Ford's propensity for similar-sounding packages over the decades, we'd wager good money that this will show up as some kind of appearance or technology add-on in the coming months or years.

Furthermore, the identification for this trademark specifically mentions electric vehicles in addition to automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and off-road vehicles as well as their structural parts. In other words, Ford is covering all its bases but a shift to electric power is the perfect time to introduce a familiar-yet-different package to make EV offerings a bit more customizable. And we certainly know how Ford loves to offer buyers all kinds of customization with their pickup trucks.

As the trademark application was just filed, don't expect to see OTX show up anytime soon. If it is related to Lightning, deliveries aren't slated to start until the spring of 2022 but in the meantime, we'll keep our eyes open in the mysterious world of trademarks.