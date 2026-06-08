Ford Defends Killing Sedans: It 'Absolutely' Was The Right Decision

The Breakdown Ford abandoned the sedan market at the end of 2020, discontinuing the Fusion.

Andrew Frick said the automaker “absolutely” made the right decision to ditch sedans.

The decision allowed Ford to invest in the Maverick and Bronco Sport and expand the Tremor and Raptor lines.

Ford hasn’t offered a sedan in the United States since the Fusion. The automaker discontinued it at the end of 2020 after already killing off the Fiesta and Focus before it. Now, six years later, Ford is confident it made the correct decision—and the company would do it all over again.

Andrew Frick, the head of Ford Blue and Ford Model E, told Automotive News that the automaker was "absolutely" right to ditch sedans. It allowed Ford to expand its lineup in other areas. He said:

‘We took that capital and put that in other products where we are playing to win. We wouldn’t have had a Bronco, we wouldn’t have had a Maverick or Bronco Sport. We wouldn’t have some of the product lines like Tremor. We wouldn’t have expanded Raptor the way we did.'

Ford Maverick Photo by: Ford

Moving To The Maverick

According to Frick, Ford took the freed-up capital and “repurposed" it for vehicles in other segments, specifically calling out the compact Maverick pickup. He said he would "trade the way some of our cars were competing with the way Mavericks are competing every day of the week."

The Maverick achieves its best sales year in 2025, with just over 155,000 units sold, competing with just the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which is on its way out for something new. Sales for the truck are down 11.7 percent through the first five months of the year.

Despite Ford’s stance on ditching sedans, the automaker is considering a new entry into the segment. Consumers are searching for affordable vehicles, and sedans are rising in popularity, so the Blue Oval might “expand” the Mustang family and offer a four-door variant.

What do you think?

Motor1’s Take: It’s not shocking that Ford would consider its decision to ditch sedans as the right move several years later. It no longer competes with some of the best-selling cars from Honda and Toyota under the $30,000 mark and now offers a robust lineup of pricy, high-performance variants and trims.

Ford is in the business of making money, and now new-car transaction prices are now hovering around $50,000. You do the math.

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Source: Automotive News via The Drive

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