The Dodge Challenger has been in production virtually unchanged for over a decade. By that, we mean really unchanged, and despite soft-top versions from both the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge never went with a Challenger convertible. We've occasionally seen aftermarket conversions, and that's what we have here from Fair Oaks Motors in Virginia. And if you have $95,000 burning up your bank account, you can buy it.

Before we ask the question of whether or not a new Challenger is worth six figures, consider that a new Hellcat already starts at $60,000. According to the dealership listing, this isn't a base Hellcat either. It's loaded up with several factory options and packages including the big Harman Kardon stereo, the Technology Group that includes features like adaptive cruise, the Driver Convenience Group with blind-spot monitoring, and other packages. With everything plugged in, the Hellcat's price comes to $74,045. It's certainly a well-optioned Hellkitty.

Details on the convertible conversion aren't mentioned, but installing an electric folding soft top on a car not designed for one isn't remotely easy. The total upfit cost is listed at $20,950, but we're forced to admit the Challenger looks quite good without a top. And for those who shudder at the thought of massive Hellcat power in a roofless, unibody Challenger, the conversion does include strut tower braces both front and rear, and subframe connectors underneath. Whether it's enough bracing to offset the structural loss from the roof is unknown, but it certainly helps.

With everything added up, the asking price for this drop-top Hellcat is $94,994. It's certainly not cheap, but there's no denying that Dodge has a devoted group of buyers willing to pay big bucks for big power. The dealership also has a custom convertible Challenger Scat Pack for about $20,000 less, and the Hellcat listing does mention several discounts and incentives that are available. Whether they apply to a custom conversion like this is unknown.

You can't buy a Challenger convertible from Dodge, and custom drop-top conversions are exceptionally rare. This open-air Hellcat is most definitely cool, but is it $95,000 cool? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.