A Forgotten Italian Automaker Is Back With A New Sports Car
The Osca brand returns, with plans for a new V6-powered sports car with Lotus roots.
the breakdown
- Osca, revived under DR Automobiles founder Massimo Di Risio, is building a new sports car.
- The new coupe is in development and is strongly rumored to be based on the Lotus Emira, using its supercharged V6 engine.
- Early sketches suggest a traditional rear-wheel-drive two-seat coupe designed by Italdesign, with aggressive proportions and classic performance-car styling cues.
In its original run, Osca built its reputation on sports cars—even competing in Formula 1, though without much success. Now the marque is back, under a new venture led by DR Automobiles founder Massimo Di Risio.
Unlike most revivals, though, it shouldn't be assumed that the brand's future revolves solely around SUVs. During the unveiling of the MT6, a compact coupe-style SUV, company executives also teased plans for a new sports coupe.
For now, only a handful of sketches and teaser images offer a glimpse of what is expected to become Osca's flagship model. Official details remain scarce, but all signs point to the car being based on the Lotus Emira. Here's why.
New Osca Coupe Teaser
A Supercharged V6 Coupe
Osca has confirmed a partnership with a European automaker and the use of a supercharged V6 engine—two clues that significantly narrow the field. The most likely candidate appears to be Lotus, which is owned by China's Geely Group.
DR has historically partnered with Asian manufacturers, so working with a larger, globally recognized brand wouldn't be out of character. The company's repeated emphasis on the word "European" only strengthens that assumption.
So which Lotus model could serve as the foundation for Osca's new sports car? While Lotus has shifted much of its focus toward electrification—and more recently plug-in hybrids—the supercharged V6 remains exclusive to the Emira. The engine produces 400 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, sending power exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.
It's an old-school formula wrapped in a body designed by Italdesign, the same firm responsible for the styling of the MT6 and MT8. The teaser images reveal an aggressive front fascia with a large grille flanked by round headlights. The proportions suggest a traditional two-seat, two-door coupe, complete with muscular fenders, a strong emphasis on aerodynamics, and exceptionally short overhangs.
Motor1's Take: New sports cars are never a bad thing, especially those (potentially) sharing Lotus parts. If Osca is able to get this new project off the ground, it could be an interesting option in the sports car segment.
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