The average cost of a new car in the US is nearly $50,000. That's a lot. There are still affordable vehicles out there under $20,000, sure, but this year's list of the 20 most affordable cars, trucks, and SUVs cracks the $25,000 mark for the first time (with the inescapable destination charges included).

Manufacturers like Toyota, Nissan, and Mitsubishi continue to make up the bulk of brands with the most affordable offerings, but there are also a few surprises in there.

Fuel Economy: 27 MPG

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport slips below the Outlander in the brand’s lineup, providing versatility at a lower price. It has all-wheel drive as standard, with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 148 horsepower. A larger 2.4-liter engine is available on higher trims. The Outlander Sport starts at $25,140 for 2024.

Fuel Economy: 36 MPG

A new generation of the Honda Civic launched two years ago, and it doesn’t have any major changes for the 2024 model year. The Civic is popular for its affordable price and reliability, with the entry-level LX featuring a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission is standard.

Fuel Economy: 37 MPG

The Ford Maverick is the most affordable truck in the country, and it’s also one of the cheapest vehicles in the US for 2024. It starts at $24,995, with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine now the standard powertrain. It makes 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Buyers can opt for the hybrid model for efficiency or the Tremor trim if they want something more off-road-oriented.

Fuel Economy: 42 MPG

The Corolla Cross is a relatively new model in Toyota’s lineup, offering an affordable crossover for a bit more than the Corolla hatch. The crossover is slightly more expensive for 2024, but the discontinuation of several models kept the Toyota on the list. The standard engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 169 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. A hybrid powertrain is also available for a premium.

Fuel Economy: 35 MPG

The Toyota Corolla Hatchback might be more expensive, but it’s no longer the priciest model on this list at $24,450. It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 169 horsepower, and inside, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto providing the entertainment.

Fuel Economy: 31 MPG

The Trailblazer is no longer Chevrolet’s most affordable vehicle. That honor goes to the revamped Trax (which you’ll see later on this list). But Chevy did revamp the Trailblazer’s styling for 2024, giving it a new face and more standard technology for $24,395. The standard engine is a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine producing 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque.

Fuel Economy: 30 MPG

Subaru dropped the sedan with the launch of the sixth-generation Impreza for 2024, raising the price point for the brand’s entry-level offering. The new Impreza features an evolution of its predecessor’s styling, with a 2.0-liter boxer four-cylinder producing 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. Subaru also revived the sporty RS trim for the new generation, which features a 2.5-liter boxer engine making 182 hp and 178 lb-ft.

Fuel Economy: 30 MPG

The Buick Envista is an all-new model to the brand’s lineup, making the XX badge more accessible than ever. The new crossover shares its platform with the even cheaper Chevrolet Trax but differentiates itself with unique styling. A 1.2-liter turbocharged engine produces 136 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque, which Buick pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel Economy: 50 MPG

The Corolla’s affordable price tag makes it still one of the best-selling cars in America. It starts at $22,995 for 2024, which includes a ton of standard features like Apple CarPlay, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, and a touchscreen display. The base LE comes with a 169-horsepower four-cylinder engine and the optional hybrid offers up to 50 miles per gallon combined.

Fuel Economy: 54 MPG

Hyundai updated the Elantra’s styling for 2024, giving the sedan a sharper front fascia and thinner LED running lights. Inside, the updated offering features a new 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, and Hyundai upgraded the safety equipment, adding rear side airbags on all trims. The new looks and equipment make the 2024 Elantra more expensive for 2024, starting at $22,590. But if you opt for the slightly pricier Hybrid model, that gets you up to 54 miles per gallon combined.

Fuel Economy: 34 MPG

The Volkswagen Jetta doesn’t receive many updates for 2024. It is more expensive, starting at $22,585. Standard equipment includes VW’s IQ. Drive driver-assistance technologies across the lineup, with an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, and a bit more.

Fuel Economy: 33 MPG

The Nissan Kicks remains an affordable option for those looking for a compact crossover with a starting price of just $22,155. The model received an update for 2021, giving it a refreshed design and new technology. It has a 122-horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine and features automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay.

Fuel Economy: 34 MPG

Nissan updated the Sentra for 2024 with a revamped grille and new headlights. But the biggest upgrade was making its Safety Shield 360 standard equipment across all trims. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder makes 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. It starts at $21,745.

Fuel Economy: 30 MPG

The new Chevrolet Trax is cheaper than its platform-mate and larger than its predecessor. It has sharp styling, with the wheels pushed to the corners for a more aggressive stance. While it might look different, it shares its engine with the Buick Envista, a 1.2-liter unit that makes 137 horsepower in the Bow Tie-branded offering.

Fuel Economy: 31 MPG

The Kia Soul is also more expensive than last year, starting at $21,315 for 2024, which is now available with a new EX Designer Package. It adds 18-inch wheels, unique seating materials, and the Umber Interior Color pack. Every Soul comes with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque.

Fuel Economy: 31 MPG

The Hyundai Venus rolls into 2024 still with a ton of value. Its 1.6-liter four-cylinder makes 121 horsepower, and the SUV features several standard safety features like forward collision avoidance and lane-keeping assistance.

Fuel Economy: 34 MPG

The Kia Forte is now the automaker’s cheapest offering after discontinuing the Rio in the US after the 2023 model year. The Forte is also more expensive than last year, but only the GT-Line receives more standard equipment, absorbing the Tech Package as standard. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder makes 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, while the available 1.6-liter turbo produces 201 hp and 195 lb-ft.

Fuel Economy: 37 MPG

The Mirage G4 is the four-door version of the Mirage hatchback, and it’s more expensive with a $18,890 starting price. It shares the hatch’s basic features and simple design, with standard cloth seats and a 78-horsepower three-cylinder engine.

Fuel Economy: 39 MPG

The Mitsubishi Mirage is now only a few hundred dollars more than the Versa, getting it closer to reclaiming the title of America’s most affordable car. It’s still our most affordable hatchback, though, with its 78-horsepower three-cylinder engine under the hood.

Fuel Economy: 35 MPG

Not even America’s cheapest car can avoid inflation, with the 2024 Nissan Versa costing a few hundred dollars more than last year. Its price starts at $17,245. The base S trim comes with a five-speed manual transmission and features Nissan’s suite of safety features like front and rear automatic emergency braking. The Versa also has a new S Plus package that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

FAQs What Is The Cheapest Car In America? The Nissan Versa is the cheapest car in America for 2024. It starts at $17,245, which makes it just a smidge more affordable than the Mitsubishi Mirage ($17,790) and the Kia Forte ($20,915). What Brands Have The Cheapest Cars In America? Nissan and Toyota offer the most affordable cars in the US with options like the Corolla sedan and Corolla Cross SUV, as well as the Versa, Sentra, and Kicks. What Is Toyota’s Cheapest Car? Toyota’s cheapest car is still the Corolla sedan. For 2024, the Corolla sedan starts at $22,995 with the destination fee included. What Is Nissan’s Cheapest Car? Nissan’s cheapest car is the Versa sedan. For 2024, the Versa starts at $17,245 with the destination fee included.

Cheapest Cars