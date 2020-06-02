Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

We've found that people either love the way the Hyundai Venue looks, or hate it. We're in the former camp; this little crossover is well-styled and refreshingly unique. The Venue adopts the brand's latest design language up front – like a shrunken down version of what you get on the larger Palisade – with slim running lights, larger headlights below, and the brand's signature “cascading” grille dead center. The Venue even gets a faux silvery running board on its chin, like the Palisade, that isn't functional but certainly looks neat.

The 17-inch wheels (a $1,750 option as part of the Premium package) are sharp, and the body cladding and roof rails (available on SEL and above) make the tiny crossover look a bit more rugged. But the biggest selling point – or for some, breaking point – is the Venue's boxy shape. It's not as upright as, say, a Kia Soul, but the Venue is certainly more square than most of the alternatives. It may not be to everyone's taste, but we like Hyundai's bold approach.

The inside of the Venue isn't as divisive – it has a mostly inoffensive mix of black cloth on the seats, soft black plastic on the dash, and with the $1,150 Convenience package equipped, black leather on the steering wheel and shift knob. All of the buttons and dials are cleanly displayed, with easy-to-reach volume and tuning knobs below the 8.0-inch touchscreen, and two temperature and fan speed dials below that.