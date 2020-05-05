Verdict 6.0 / 10

The new 2020 Nissan Sentra replaces a car that suffered a slow decline from “just barely adequate” to “inadvisable” over its seven-year lifespan. In the transition between old and new, Nissan cured many of its compact sedan’s most egregious missteps, and we were eager to get some extended time behind the wheel to see how this rival to the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Mazda3 drove in normal (and some abnormal) use.

Our tester is a top-spec SR model that, with options and the $925 destination charge, costs a reasonable $25,825. There’s lots of equipment for the money, but a few concerns stick out. For starters, we’ll just say this – the ever-dynamic Captain Marvel does not belong in a Sentra, no matter what Nissan’s marketing people want you to believe.

