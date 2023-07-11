The annual Goodwood Festival Of Speed is right around the corner. This year's event kicks off on Thursday, July 13, at the Goodwood House in West Sussex, England, and runs until Sunday, June 16. In those four days, we expect to see all types of vehicles – classic and modern – sprint up the iconic hillclimb.

But take a trip beyond the driveway-turned-racetrack, and there will be even more to see on the estate's lawns. Hundreds of vehicles from various automakers will debut at this year's Goodwood Festival Of Speed, ranging from retro rally cars to all-electric sports cars and everything in between. We've rounded up all the debuts into a single list, so you'll know what to look for when you get there.

The AIM EV Sport 01 is an electric sports car concept with a smoothly sculpted exterior from former Nissan designer Shiro Nakamura. Power comes from two electric motors driving the rear wheels and making a total of 483 horsepower and 545 pound-feet. The battery is an 81-kilowatt-hour unit providing an estimated range of 186 miles. There are no details available yet about a potential production version.

The Aston Martin Valour is a retro-inspired, V12-powered, manual-gearbox-equipped coupe that celebrates the brand’s 110th anniversary. Appropriately, the company is making just 110 of them. It features styling that evokes the Vantage in the 1970s and ‘80s. The twin-turbo 5.2-liter 12-cylinder mill pumps out 705 hp and 555 lb-ft.

The Valour will be on static display at Goodwood. Unfortunately, we don’t get to see one blasting up the hill climb.

A Bentley Speed Six won the 1930 24 Hours of Le Mans. Now, the brand is reviving the model for its latest continuation series. It’s making just 12 of them for customers, plus two development vehicles for internal use. If the revived Speed Six is like the earlier Blower Continuation Series, expect them to be exact replicas of the originals.

The eighth-generation BMW 5 Series debuted in May. However, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is among the first times that the general public gets to see the new sedan. It features new, more chiseled styling and a larger physical footprint. In the United States, the model is coming as the 530i with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 255 hp and 295 lb-ft or the 540i with a 3.0-liter inline-six producing 375 hp and 384 lb-ft. If you’d prefer an EV, the i5 comes with 335 hp or 590 hp.

The Caterham Project V will mark revolutionary changes for the British brand. Unlike the company’s traditional Lotus 7-inspired models, this one is a modern-looking coupe with a proper roof. Plus, it has a fully electric powertrain. No details about the electric motors or battery pack are available yet, but Caterham has a legacy of creating nimble, low-weight machines. Let’s see how the marque applies that tradition to EVs.

Oh look, another one-off Ferrari. This time the supercar maker transformed its 488 GT3 Evo into a one-of-a-kind track toy for one very lucky – and very wealthy – customer. The Ferrari KC23 employs butterfly doors while borrowing design cues from both the Vision Gran Turismo and the 499P endurance hypercar.

The KC23 also has active aero with motorized body panels that open the air intakes and a Gold Mercury exterior that uses actual liquid metal in the four layers worth of paint. It's unclear whether any tweaks have been made to the 488 GT3 Evo's twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, but the KC23 should be good for at least 600 horsepower.

The Ford Mustang GT4 is a race car that slots a rung down from the GT3 model. Multimatic will build the competition model for teams, and Ford Performance will supply the Coyote-based 5.0-liter V8. The track-ready components will also include Multimatic’s DSSV dampers and a Holinger dog-ring gearbox.

Right now, we only have an enigmatic teaser about Ford bringing a rugged Mach-E to Goodwood. The video shows the model leaving the road and driving onto a dirt path. It wears the vibrant new Ford Performance livery, which might suggest this is a racing vehicle.

Hyundai’s lovable electric crossover is set to get even hotter at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed. The Ioniq 5 N will follow the Veloster, Kona, and Elantra in Hyundai’s performance portfolio. Details remain slim ahead of the performance EV’s debut, but we're expecting a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive and close to 600 horsepower, plus several aesthetic tweaks.

The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster is the upcoming pickup variant of the brand’s SUV. The company confirms the truck has a double-cab layout and shares underpinnings with the standard Grenadier. Given the common platform, they might share engines meaning European buyers would be able to get a 281-hp gas engine or a 245-hp turbodiesel.

For many supercar fans, the Diablo is the last of the truly mad Lamborghinis. Built through the 1990s before Audi’s stake in the company, it’s not a car often considered a candidate for a restomod, but that’s precisely what we have from Eccentria. Starting with a donor Diablo, Eccentrica added a host of body and interior upgrades that honor the original design while modernizing it at the same time. Mechanical components are also upgraded, though with this being a concept, details aren’t yet available. However, a V12 still sings behind the driver, who manages gear changes through a manual transmission.

We will learn all about Lamborghini’s new Le Mans racer on July 13, which is its scheduled debut at Goodwood. For now, we can tell you it packs a twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain that will likely have 671 horsepower. We say that because it’s the maximum amount allowed in its racing class, and who wouldn’t want to have as much power as possible under the engine cover?

This is the first such competition powerplant created by Lambo’s Squadra Corse group, but this isn’t entirely an in-house machine. Rules require teams to pick a specific chassis supplier; Lamborghini turned to Liger, and for the hybrid portion of the powertrain, Bosch and Williams Advanced Engineering are involved.

Lotus has already revealed the Emira, but the AMG-powered version will debut publicly for the first time at this year’s festival. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, sourced from Mercedes-AMG, makes 360 horsepower, propelling the coupe to 60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds.

Lotus will have its largest display ever at 2023’s Goodwood event, with the Electre crossover also in attendance. The pair are two of four Lotus cars that will tackle the hill climb course, with the Evija and the V6-powered Emira also participating.

Maserati is saying goodbye to its V8 engine, and the Ghibli 334 Ultima is part of the farewell. The model uses the range-topping Trofeo model as a starting point. However, the Italian brand isn’t outlining the exact changes that make this special edition so different.

The Levante V8 Ultima is Maserati’s other goodbye for the V8 engine. Like the Ghibli, it starts as the range-topping Trofeo grade. For now, there are no other details.

The MG4 EV XPower will debut at Goodwood as one of the few proper electric hot hatches on the market today. Powered by a dual-motor powertrain making a total of 429 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, the MG4 EV XPower can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 3.8 seconds.

It also has a locking electronic differential, torque vectoring, 25 percent stiffer suspension, sharper steering, and beefier brakes. The package is rounded off by minor exterior and interior tweaks over the regular MG4 EV. UK customers can order one starting later this month for £36,495, the equivalent of $47,450 at the current exchange rate. The model will also be available in mainland Europe.

A second MG4 model will make its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year, the wild MG4 EX4 Concept that pays tribute to the MG Metro 6R4 Group B rally car from the 1980s. Based on the MG4 EV XPower production hot hatch, the show car features the same dual-motor electric powertrain rated at 429 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.

Complete with a brutal body kit consisting of a huge front wing, equally massive rear spoiler, and broad wheel arches, the MG4 EX4 Concept promises to wow the crowds on the Goodwood Estate from July 13, when it will be shown in the First Glance paddock. Thanks to the aerodynamic package and weight-saving measures – it takes after a rally car, after all – it should complete the 0-62 mph sprint in less than 3.8 seconds, which is what the road-going MG4 EV XPower is capable of.

McLaren will bring the 750S to the festival, which replaces the 720S in the company’s lineup. The supercar will make its dynamic debut at Goodwood’s hill climb event alongside the new Solus GT, with the Artura and other McLaren models on display.

The automaker revealed the new supercar in May, with the 750S making 740 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that delivers 590 pound-feet of twist. An updated seven-speed sequential gearbox channels power to the rear wheels, propelling the Coupe and Spider variants to 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds. It should make quick work of the hill climb course.

McLaren will also run its Solus GT up Goodwood’s hill climb course. The single-seat, track-only supercar features a Judd-sourced 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine making 829 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

The company will make just 25 of them, with the first production car running up the hill. It takes design inspiration from the 2017 Vision Gran Turismo concept and features a sliding canopy that accesses the race-ready cockpit.

The McMurtry Speirling was the star of last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed when it set a new course record on the hill climb there. For 2023, the company is showing off the production version. The Pure makes 1,000 horsepower, which is plenty for a vehicle weighing less than 2,200 pounds. The 60-kilowatt-hour battery provides enough power for 10 flat-out laps around Silverstone. McMurtry plans to build 1,000 of them for roughly $1.04 million (954,000 euros) each.

MG returns to the sports car market but with a twist. The new Cyberster features a fully electric powertrain. At least in China, the roadster is available with 201 hp and 335 hp outputs. MG plans to sell the vehicle in Europe and the UK, but the specs for those markets aren’t available yet. Inside, there’s a curved instrument panel display, and a portrait-oriented screen is on the center console.

The Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina pays tribute to the first Formula One World Driver’s Champion. It features a body that combines Bianco Sestriere white and Rosso Niro red. The cabin has pieces of trim in Iconia Blu. The special edition seems to share a powertrain with the standard Battista meaning there’s 1,877 hp on tap. Pininfarina is making just five of them.

The Porsche Mission X Concept is the German brand’s present to itself for the company’s 75th anniversary. It imagines an electric hypercar that would be capable of putting down a record-setting time around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The front-end styling is reminiscent of the 963 endurance racer but with vertical headlights. The side profile and rear wing bring the classic 956 and 962 competition machines to mind. When the concept debuted in June, CEO Oliver Blume said, “During the next month, we will consider to build it.”

The Singer Dynamics & Lightweighting Study (DLS) Turbo is actually two reimagined Porsche 911s. The bright orange car with the enormous rear wing takes inspiration from the Porsche 934/5 race car from the late 1970s. The one is Moet Blanc champagne gold has a slightly less subtle body by adding a ducktail spoiler to the tail. Both use a Singer-designed twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine making over 700 hp and revving past 9,000 rpm. A six-speed manual sends the power output to the rear wheels.