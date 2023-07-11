It was only a couple of weeks ago when Ferrari introduced the SF90 XX and now it’s unveiling another special creation. The KC23 is even more exclusive as it’ll remain strictly a one-off without a license plate since it’s a track-only model. Based on the 488 GT3, the unique Prancing Horse equipped with butterfly doors adopts styling cues from the Vision Gran Turismo and 499P endurance hypercar.

The 488 GT3 Evo donor car has been subjected to significant modifications, including active aero achieved with motorized side body panels to open the air intakes. The racing livery is gone, in favor of a new paint called Gold Mercury featuring an aluminum-like finish courtesy of liquid metal embedded into the four-layer paintwork. Commissioned by "one very imaginative, passionate and exacting customer," the KC23 features a giant rear wing that can be optionally removed to give the rear end a smoother look.

2023 Ferrari KC23

It also gets side cameras instead of conventional mirrors for better visibility and also to improve airflow. It rides on 18-inch wheels with slick tires, but there's also a different set with 21-inch front and 22-inch rear alloys to make the car look pretty when it's on display . However, it's important to point out the KC23 – which was developed over the course of more than three years – remains a track-only car regardless of how it's set up.

Although the car will remain a one-off, Ferrari mentions the KC23's styling provides a "tantalizing glimpse" of future models. While the exterior has been fully redesigned, the interior retains the stripped-down configuration with two bucket seats and a variety of switches carried over from the 488 GT3 Evo. There's also a full roll cage and a race-spec steering wheel with a whopping 16 controls.

Ferrari doesn’t say whether the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 has remained unchanged compared to the race car. In the 488 GT3 Evo launched for the 2020 season, the engine produces 600 hp at 7,000 rpm and 700 Nm (515 lb-ft) at 6,000 rpm, although output depends on the race series.

We'll be seeing more of the car later this week as Ferrari intends to show it off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from Thursday until Sunday.