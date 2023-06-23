As far as we know, there has never been such an extensive teaser campaign from Hyundai for a new product, but then again, the Ioniq 5 N is no ordinary model. The brand's first performance EV has entered the final testing phase in Germany at the Nürburgring where all N products are evaluated before going on sale. The automaker also has its European Technical Center there, so you can think of the Nordschleife as a home away from home (Seoul).

Now rocking a much-needed rear wiper, the Ioniq 5 N has completed an endurance test of 10,000 kilometers (6,213 miles) on the 'Ring and is currently being pushed through its paces in a full-throttle evaluation of the same length. We're being told Hyundai's engineers have fitted larger 400-mm brake discs and a so-called N e-Shift to mimic the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission found in the N models equipped with a combustion engine.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teasers from the Nürburgring

The Ioniq 5 N has eight interior speakers and two external ones for the N Active Sound + setup with three sound themes: Ignition, Evolution, and Supersonic. The first one replicates a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine from a conventionally powered N car, complete with pops and bangs. Evolution takes after the "electronic sound" from the N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo Concept and RN22e, while Supersonic makes the hot crossover sound like a fighter jet, apparently.

Looking at the video, we get to see the Ioniq 5 N doing 155 mph (250 km/h) at one point. After it completes a lap of the Nürburgring, the battery doesn't get too hot as the digital screen shows it tops out at 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The test driver decides to do another lap, and we should remind you the 'Ring is an extremely long track, measuring 12.9 miles (20.8 kilometers) in the Nordschleife configuration.

The firm's Executive Technical Advisor has touted next-gen battery tech for the Ioniq 5 N, featuring better energy density without increasing the size of the pack. Albert Biermann has promised range will be only "a little bit behind" the all-wheel-drive model on sale today, which offers 256 miles (412 kilometers) on a single charge per EPA. The spicy EV has a system called N Battery Preconditioning with Drag and Track settings. The former optimizes temperature for maximum power while the latter lowers the temperature to increase the number of laps.

Drivers will also get to pick from Sprint and Endurance modes part of the N Race system. Sprint will be all about delivering the full power while Endurance will prolong range on a track. Output is still a mystery, although Hyundai has previously hinted the Ioniq 5 N will have somewhere in the region of 600 horsepower. It should outpunch the Kia EV6 GT with its 576 hp.

Additional details will be released in the coming days, ahead of a world premiere scheduled for July 13 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where it will go up the famous hill.