Lamborghini will reveal its LMDh race car at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. The car will compete in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Endurance Cup, battling in the Hypercar and GTP classes. We’ll see it race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 12 Hours of Sebring, 24 Hours of Daytona, and more.

The automaker will officially reveal the car a week from today on Thursday, July 13. We learned last year that Lamborghini’s race car will use a hybrid-assisted, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The LMDh class has a maximum output of 671 horsepower, and this will be the first racing engine fully developed by the automaker’s Squadra Corse competition division.

Other LMDh rules limit the cars’ weight to 2,271 pounds (without the driver or fuel) and top speed to 211.3 miles per hour. Cars must also use a chassis supplier – Lamborghini picked Liger, with a Bosch motor generator unit and a Williams Advanced Engineering battery pack.

Lamborghini will begin racing next year, competing alongside the Alpine A424 _β, the Porsche 936, the BMW M Hybrid V8, the Acura ARX-06, the Ferrari 499P, and the Cadillac V-LMDh. Piloting Lamborghini’s car will be former Formula 1 driver and current IndyCar racer Romain Grosjean.

While the brand’s LMDh endeavors don’t begin until next year, Grosjean started racing in a Lamborghini in January. He ran the Huracan GT3 EVO2 with Iron Lynx, which Lamborghini is partnering with for its LMDh campaign, at the 24 Hours of Daytona. The team placed 24th overall.

The race car won’t be alone at Lamborghini’s Goodwood stand. The company will also display the Revuelto, the Huracan Sterrato, the Huracan Tecnica, the Huracan ST0, and the Urus Performante. Visitors will see the Revuelto and Huracan Sterrato race up the famous hill during the Festival of Speed.

The Revuelto is a peek at the brand’s future as the hypercar features a hybrid V12 engine making 1,001 horsepower. It should put on quite a show for Goodwood attendees alongside the high-riding Sterrato. The modded Huracan has a 1.7-inch suspension lift, a Rally Drive mode, and 602 horsepower.