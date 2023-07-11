It's been a little over two years since MG took many people by surprise with the unveiling of the Cyberster concept. The subsequent production model was partially revealed a few months ago, but it's only now the SAIC-owned marque is showing us the electric roadster's interior. To the surprise of no one, the cabin has been significantly toned down compared to the spectacular showcar, which also had a more striking exterior design.

The 2024 MG Cyberster is the latest EV to adopt a curved screen by merging the digital instrument cluster with the infotainment touchscreen. Hosting a few conventional controls, that center console reminds us of the Chevrolet Corvette C7 or a Lexus LC, unless you're thinking of a Jaguar F-Type. The buttons for the gear selector are quite large and sit to the left of what appears to be a portrait-oriented display.

You'll also notice three keys to open the butterfly doors and the folding roof. Further down, there's a pair of cup holders. We are happy to report the concept's yoke-like steering wheel is gone, replaced with a flat-bottomed wheel with aluminum spokes and paddles behind. There's a red button marked "Super" which we presume applies the sportiest settings, along with another button showing a steering wheel for (probably) selecting the driving mode.

The electric parking brake switch sits to the left of the steering wheel. In the same area, the driver can adjust the height of the headlights and open the hood. Overall, the cabin looks rather posh and gives the impression of a grand tourer rather than a sports car. There seems to be leather with color-coordinated stitching just about everywhere you look, along with electrically operated seats.

MG should release technical specifications later this week when the Cyberster will celebrate its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Courtesy of a document published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) earlier this year, we already know the two-seater EV is 4535 millimeters (178.5 inches) long, 1913 mm (75.3 in) wide, 1329 mm (52.3 in) tall, and with a wheelbase measuring 2690 mm (105.9 in).

The MIIT document listed the Cyberster as having two outputs: 150 kW and 250 kW. Presumably, the first one is a single-motor setup good for 201 hp in the base model while the latter has 335 hp from a pair of motors giving the roadster all-wheel drive. However, some reports from China are indicating the flagship model could have as much as 544 hp. MG apparently intends to sell the car with two battery packs (64 kWh and 77 kWh) and limit top speed to 124 mph (200 km/h). If you're wondering about its weight, the specs sheet on the MIIT website shows 1,985 kilograms (4,376 pounds).

As a final note, some of us had hoped the production model would go by another name since Cyberster honestly makes us think of a fictional car from a video game or a movie.