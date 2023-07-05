MG Motor, the British carmaker owned by China's SAIC Motor, has unveiled its most powerful model to date, the MG4 EV XPower.

Making its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 13-16), the MG4 EV XPower will be available to order starting this month in the UK with a starting price of $46,400 (36,495 British pounds).

For the money, customers will get a true electric hot hatch based on SAIC Motor's Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) and powered by a dual motor powertrain delivering a total of 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and up to 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque.

The MG4 EV Xpower features a 201-hp (150-kW) front motor and a 228-hp (170-kW) rear motor, which provide enough power for a 0-62 mph acceleration time of 3.8 seconds using a new launch control feature. That makes it just as quick as the fastest-accelerating hot hatch on sale today, the Audi RS3. Mind you, it's much cheaper than the RS3, which starts around $68,650 (54,050 British pounds) in the UK.

Now, the MG4 EV XPower is much more than a one-trick pony, the automaker claims. Besides going fast in a straight line, the electric hot hatch features new technological upgrades that help it distribute power effectively and maximize driver engagement while cornering.

Gallery: MG4 Electric XPOWER (2023)

8 Photos

Those include an all-new Dynamic Cornering Control System – a first on an MG – featuring a locking electronic differential and Intelligent Motor Control to allow torque vectoring between all four wheels. The system is said to generate "maximum traction and outstanding composure" in a wide range of driving conditions.

The MG4 EV XPower also gains suspension upgrades such as recalibrated spring and damper tuning, stiffer anti-roll bars and sharper steering, resulting in a 25 percent stiffer overall suspension. The engineering team has also recalibrated the regenerative braking software to allow one pedal driving in suitable situations.

Furthermore, in order to stop safely, the electric hot hatch features ventilated 345-millimeter discs on all four wheels and rides on Bridgestone Turanza tires that are said to offer excellent levels of grip.

“We're confident the MG4 XPOWER will shake-up the market like the MG4 SE and Trophy, showing that a compact EV can be affordable, practical and a terrific drive. We expect it will appeal to customers looking for a pure performance offering which is the antithesis of the traditionally 'loud' high performance hatchback. The XPOWER also retains the generous technology and equipment levels, as well as practical hatchback features, of the award-winning MG4 range." Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director at MG Motor UK

From a styling perspective, it won't be easy to distinguish the MG4 EV XPower from the regular MG4 EV because the hot hatch features subtle exterior design and specification enhancements.

Those include the orange XPower brake calipers, two-tone black roof, new 18-inch alloy wheels with polished trim accents, and an exclusive Racing Green color option.