Ford has officially debuted the Mustang GT4 as a race car for competitors looking for a step below the recently unveiled GT3. As the name implies, the new model is for entering the SRO GT4 category.

The Mustang GT4 uses the Dark Horse model as a starting point. Multimatic will build the race cars, and Ford Performance will supply the Coyote-based 5.0-liter V8 engines. The vehicle will also have parts like Multimatic DSSV dampers and a Holinger dog-ring gearbox.

Gallery: Ford Mustang GT4 Debut

43 Photos

The GT4 features a unique aero package that meets the class rules. It has a front splitter and canards on the corners. The front of the hood has a vented section. At the back, there's a tall wing, and four exhaust pipes with large-diameter tips emerge from beneath the bumper.

Ford Mustang GT4 Ford Mustang GT3

In comparison, the GT3 looks a bit different than the GT4. It features a pair of large outlets on the hood. The exhausts exit out of the sides ahead of the rear wheels. The flared rear fenders have inlets in them. There's also a tall rear wing and diffuser.

The GT3 uses a Coyote-based 5.4-liter V8 engine that M-Sport is building, and the power goes to a rear-mounted transaxle gearbox. It rides on a bespoke short-long arm suspension. Multimatic is assembling the cars.

Ford didn't announce any customers for the GT4, but it hits the track in 2024. Proton Competition will race the GT3 in the 2024 World Endurance Championship season, including at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Multimatic Motorsports will compete with two of them in the IMSA GTD Pro class in the United States.

Later, Ford will unveil two more track-only Mustangs. Dark Horse S is for weekend track days and is essentially a stripped-down version of the road-going Dark Horse with safety tweaks like an FIA-certified roll cage, window nets, electrical disconnects, and a fire suppression system.

The Dark Horse R goes a step further. It has seam welding, a fuel cell, and Ford Performance Parts wheels.

Take a tour of the 2024 Ford Mustang: