Ford is bringing several Mustang breeds at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, including one that hasn't been seen before. Touted as being "an exciting new member of the Mustang family," the mysterious car will break cover this Thursday. It will be more than just a static display as the Blue Oval intends to demonstrate its "driving potential." What exactly is it? The short teaser video reveals it's a Mach-E rather than the traditional pony car.

The clip posted on YouTube Shorts shows the new Mach-E flavor next to a GT and a lesser trim while tackling the Goodwood course. At one point, we can see the upcoming Mustang leaving the tarmac and heading to a dirt track, thus suggesting we're dealing with an adventurous version of the electric SUV. Logic tells us the presumed rally-ready configuration with its colorful livery likely has a raised suspension and all-wheel drive.

Aside from bringing the Mach-E, Ford intends to show off the Mustang GT3 race car as well as the road-legal Mustang Dark Horse. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to discover the new electric Explorer, a midsize crossover molded after the Volkswagen ID.4 The boxy EV will be assembled in Cologne, Germany where production of the Fiesta supermini ended last week.

It's unclear whether Ford intends to sell this spicy variant or it'll remain a one-off like the 1,400-horsepower, seven-motor, drift-happy Mustang Mach-E 1400. There was also a Mustang Lithium based on the S550 generation of the coupe. That one had over 900 horsepower and more than 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Newton-meters) of torque routed to the wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

It's not just Mustang-based models that have received the high-performance electric treatment as we mustn't omit the Supervan 4.0 from last year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. It received a 4.2 sequel earlier this year for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.