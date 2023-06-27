Over the years, we've learned that Singer doesn't skimp when it comes to restoring and reimagining the Porsche 911. The air-cooled 964 is already a coveted generation within the 911 family; Singer's latest project fuses that with the racing legacy of the Porsche 934/5 race car of the 1970s. The result is called the Dynamics & Lightweighting Study (DLS) - Turbo. We simply call it incredible.

Before perusing the details of this new Singer masterpiece, we need to take a short trip back to the 1970s. Porsche was racing with its new 911 Turbo, taking the form of the 934 and 935 for FIA competition. In 1977, a hybrid of these two racing 911s called the 934/5 was created for IMSA. It was so badass that IMSA banned it pretty much immediately, so Porsche stepped over to SCCA competition and the 934/5 won almost every race it entered. It also got Porsche the 1977 SCCA Trans Am championship.

The cars evoke the 934/5's bold styling. New carbon fiber bodywork includes the wide fenders, big rear intakes, NACA ducts, and the big spoiler which is adjustable for legit track use. A massive splitter further enhances aero bite for track use, and Singer actually refers to this configuration as the track-focused version. It's the orange 911 featured here in the photos, and it clearly draws inspiration from the 935 portion of the 934/5.

For customers seeking something a bit less aggressive, Singer offers a road-focused version (shown below in gold, or specifically, Moet Blanc) that nixes the adjustable wing for a classic ducktail spoiler at the back, and a relaxed splitter at the front. And for those who cannot decide which version to choose, Singer will build a single 964 that can accommodate both styles. Drive the ducktail through the week, swap over the adjustable wing and big splitter, and party hard on the weekend.

To properly capture the 1970s era, Singer paid close attention to details. Bright trim elements often seen on later Porsches give way to black. The short 930-style hood is also a characteristic the company had to be mindful of. And then there's the task of making that '70s flavor jive on a '90s 964 while adding elements of the 934/5 in not one but two interchangeable configurations. This was the biggest challenge Singer faced in creating the new DLS Turbo.

"The ability to focus on track performance or road-driving at different times was desirable," a company spokesperson told Motor1.com in an email. "To answer this, we needed to arrive at different front fascias and rear decklid/spoiler assemblies that could be removed and switched. Developing the larger, higher-downforce rear wing with aggressive front fascia and the lower-drag ducktail spoiler with a more practical front fascia was a challenge, as both needed to work cohesively with the rest of the car."

Whether you opt for wild or wilder styling, all versions get a Singer-designed 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged six-pot with air-to-water intercooling, capable of making over 700 horsepower and spinning past 9,000 RPM. Last year the company inked an agreement with a Porsche subsidiary to build engines, but that doesn't apply to the DLS mills used here. Those are still built at Singer's facility in the UK in the capable hands of Nicholson McLaren Engines.

Gallery: Porsche 911 964 Dynamics & Lightweighting Study By Singer

44 Photos

A six-speed manual gearbox sends that power to just the rear wheels, and an upgraded suspension with bespoke dampers helps keep the power under control. Ceramic brakes are mounted behind staggered centerlock wheels measuring 19 inches in front and 20 at the rear. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires provide the grip.

And since this is Singer we're talking about, the process actually begins with a complete teardown of the 964 donor car. For those unfamiliar with Porsche 911 generations, the 964 was produced from 1989 through 1994 and Singer's restoration process includes strengthing the chassis in preparation for the upgrades to come.

As for the origin of the new DLS Turbo, Singer emphatically listens to customers when it comes to new projects.

"We’re extremely receptive to our clients’ requests and, listening to them, there was interest in being able to take a further step and incorporate turbocharging with the results of the Dynamics & Lightweighting Study," a company spokesperson stated. "At the same time, we only pursue a subject on behalf of our clients when it’s something that we ourselves would be desperate to own, and this ticks that box. DLS Turbo represents a further step in carefully expanding our capability, in order to respond to the requirements of our clients."

Each DLS Turbo is built per owner specifications and can vary considerably from example to example, so pricing isn't available. However, if you want to see one in person, Singer will showcase its latest 911 project at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed and in California during Monterey Car Week.