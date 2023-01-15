Listen to this article

Despite being an entry-level Maserati, the Ghibli isn't void of a powerful version in the form of the Trofeo V8. It's a quick and fast sedan, and this top-speed run on the Autobahn gives us a preview of what it can do beyond conventional speed limits.

For the uninitiated, the Maserati Ghibli Trofeo is powered by a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 engine sourced from Ferrari. Known to some as the "Gentleman's Ferrari," the eight-pot mill can produce up to 572 horsepower (427 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque. These are sent to the rear wheels in the Trofeo trim.

Gallery: 2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo First Drive

19 Photos

With these outputs, the Ghibli Trofeo can sprint from zilch to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.3 seconds. The top speed is rated at 203 mph (326 km/h), which the test driver above attempted to hit. It was unsuccessful; the fastest speed achieved was only 173 mph (278 km/h).

Unfortunately, the Ghibli isn't long for this world. Maserati confirmed that the entry-level sedan will be going away by 2024 as part of the automaker's move to electrification. The V8 mill, which is also used in the Trofeo-spec Quattroporte and Levante, will also be discontinued as Maserati moves on to its all-electric Folgore lineup.

What will replace the Ghibli then? According to reports, the next-generation Quattroporte will be smaller than the current model. It will be a short-wheelbase model, around the measurement of a Ghibli, practically combining both models in one nameplate. Of course, there's an electric version of the Quattroporte, which is the case for the entire Maserati lineup.

By the end of the decade, Maserati is expected to only sell electric vehicles as part of Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategy. That said, a Ghibli, or a Maserati at that, that sounds this good could be something the future generations would miss.